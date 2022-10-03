8th Olivenhain Cross Country Invitational
1/17
USA Rockets Youth Track Club (Robert_McKenzie)
2/17
11-12 year old boy runners Everett, Thomas, Lucas, Eliot from the Junior Mavericks Running Club (Robert_McKenzie)
3/17
11 - 12-year old girls 2nd place finisher Anya leads a group past the meeting house (Robert_McKenzie)
4/17
Kate Moore and Dave Haigh with William, 1st place winner 4-6 girls Matilda, and Olive (Robert_McKenzie)
5/17
4-6 year old girls start (Robert_McKenzie)
6/17
Boys 4-6 line up for the start (Robert_McKenzie)
7/17
Kelly Zastro and Nora O’Brien with Grace, Katie, and Katherine (Robert_McKenzie)
8/17
Pancake chefs from North County Runners Club, board member Lucinda Harton and volunteer Molly Whalen (Robert_McKenzie)
9/17
Summer Vicknair with 11-12 year old girls 1st place winner Riley, Jr. Mavericks Head Coach Robin Missailidis (Robert_McKenzie)
10/17
Nada Trevino with boys 11-12 year old boys 1st place winner Luka, Niko, 11 - 12 year old girls 2nd place finisher Anya (Robert_McKenzie)
11/17
11-12 year old boys at the start (Robert_McKenzie)
12/17
Jacob gets some last minute advice from mom Cintia Alvarado (Robert_McKenzie)
13/17
Jimmy and Yerica Gomez with Lorenzo (Robert_McKenzie)
14/17
Thomas, Mateus and Claudine Griffin (Robert_McKenzie)
15/17
Sofie and Aaron Read with Ryan, 11-12 year old boys 2nd place finisher Eli, and Muzria Read (Robert_McKenzie)
16/17
Cintia Alvarado and Uriel Ramos with 1st place boys 4-6 winner Jacob (Robert_McKenzie)
17/17
A little reassurance from dad (Robert_McKenzie)
The 2022 Olivenhain Kids’ Cross Country Invitational was held Sept. 25 at Olivenhain Town Meeting Grounds.
The 8th Olivenhain Cross Country Invitational is a great way for kids of all abilities -- first time runners and experienced youth — to run in a fun “Kids Only” running event. The USATF sanctioned “OCCI” invites kids of all ages, 4-13 to participate in North County’s most welcoming cross-country running event. Visit www.NorthCountyKidsRun.com for more information.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.