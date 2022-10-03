The 2022 Olivenhain Kids’ Cross Country Invitational was held Sept. 25 at Olivenhain Town Meeting Grounds.

The 8th Olivenhain Cross Country Invitational is a great way for kids of all abilities -- first time runners and experienced youth — to run in a fun “Kids Only” running event. The USATF sanctioned “OCCI” invites kids of all ages, 4-13 to participate in North County’s most welcoming cross-country running event. Visit www.NorthCountyKidsRun.com for more information.

Photos by Robert McKenzie