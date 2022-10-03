Parents’ Night Out fundraiser held for SDA Boys Water Polo Team
1/7
Photo of the SDA water polo team (Robert_McKenzie)
2/7
Jenica Andich, SDA Foundation Director Chandra Perry, Anton Sims, Hilton Perry, Veronique Baron, Shane Atwell (Robert_McKenzie)
3/7
Chuck Elghoroury, Derek Rector, Mel Elghoroury, Carin Rector, Mark Herrera (Robert_McKenzie)
4/7
Local band 40 Proof provided the evening entertainment (Robert_McKenzie)
5/7
Kathleen Kolb, Michael White, Chris Kolb, Eileen White (Robert_McKenzie)
6/7
Aileen Herrera, Emily Palmer, Jessie Price, Patty Wieland (Robert_McKenzie)
7/7
Carole Schumate, Mark Herrera, Patty Wieland, John Schumate (Robert_McKenzie)
The San Dieguito High School Academy Boys Water Polo Team held its annual Parents’ Night Out fundraiser at Cardiff Beach Bar @ Tower 13 on on Sept. 30. A San Dieguito Academy Foundation-sponsored event, the fundraiser featured live music by 40 Proof, a local band. Proceeds will go towards equipment, tournament fees and a goalie coach. For more information on the San Dieguito Academy Foundation, visit www.sdafoundation.com.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.