Parents’ Night Out fundraiser held for SDA Boys Water Polo Team

The San Dieguito High School Academy Boys Water Polo Team held its annual Parents’ Night Out fundraiser at Cardiff Beach Bar @ Tower 13 on on Sept. 30. A San Dieguito Academy Foundation-sponsored event, the fundraiser featured live music by 40 Proof, a local band. Proceeds will go towards equipment, tournament fees and a goalie coach. For more information on the San Dieguito Academy Foundation, visit www.sdafoundation.com.

Photos by Robert McKenzie