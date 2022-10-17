Heritage Ranch presents inaugural Haunted Ghost Town Spooktacular

The San Dieguito Heritage Museum and the Ovation Theatre recently announced their collaboration on the first-ever Haunted Ghost Town at The Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive in Encinitas. The weekends of Oct. 21-23 and Oct. 28-30, this new otherworldly joint theatrical production will turn, what during the day, is an innocent stroll through the artifacts and exhibits of the ancestors, into a 25-minute spine-chilling tour of the pranks and secrets of the departed at night.

Student actors of Ovation Theatre will guide those brave enough through the Heritage Ranch property with tours every 30 minutes: Family-friendly less spine-tingling tours from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and horrifyingly frightening tours for all from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Proceeds from this ghoulish event will go towards funding for additional school tours at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum and to Ovation Theatre programs.

Visit SDHeritage.org to buy tickets and for more information.

Photo by Robert McKenzie