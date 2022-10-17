Advertisement
Heritage Ranch presents inaugural Haunted Ghost Town Spooktacular

Haunted Night cast members
1/14
Haunted Night cast members  (Robert_McKenzie)
June Berning, David Berning
2/14
June Berning, David Berning  (Robert_McKenzie)
Teten family descendants Jesse and Allie Schulman, with Wesley and Elise, MaryLou Binkinz
3/14
Teten family descendants Jesse and Allie Schulman, with Wesley and Elise, MaryLou Binkinz  (Robert_McKenzie)
Sierra Porter, Julia Keane, Danielle Esposito, Keira, Danielle Goldberg, Alejandra Adelman
4/14
Sierra Porter, Julia Keane, Danielle Esposito, Keira, Danielle Goldberg, Alejandra Adelman  (Robert_McKenzie)
Haunted Night cast members
5/14
Haunted Night cast members  (Robert_McKenzie)
Haunted Night cast members
6/14
Haunted Night cast members  (Robert_McKenzie)
Haunted Night cast members
7/14
Haunted Night cast members  (Robert_McKenzie)
Haunted Night cast members
8/14
Haunted Night cast members  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-haunt101222-02.jpg
9/14
cm-haunt101222-02.jpg  (Robert_McKenzie)
Warning sign at the Heritage Museum
10/14
Warning sign at the Heritage Museum  (Robert_McKenzie)
Lisa and Mike Walsh, Patrick Danforth, Jean Bruns
11/14
Lisa and Mike Walsh, Patrick Danforth, Jean Bruns  (Robert_McKenzie)
San Dieguito Heritage Museum Board President Kerry Witkin, Jean Bruns, Robin Witkin
12/14
San Dieguito Heritage Museum Board President Kerry Witkin, Jean Bruns, Robin Witkin  (Robert_McKenzie)
Jay Clark, board members Fred Bruns (Past President), Mark Berning, Vice President Sinead Ni Ghabhlain, Executive Director Barb Grice, President/Treasurer Kerry Witkin, Dominique Valentino, Pam Walker
13/14
Jay Clark, board members Fred Bruns (Past President), Mark Berning, Vice President Sinead Ni Ghabhlain, Executive Director Barb Grice, President/Treasurer Kerry Witkin, Dominique Valentino, Pam Walker  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ovation Theatre cast
14/14
Ovation Theatre cast  (Robert_McKenzie)
The San Dieguito Heritage Museum and the Ovation Theatre recently announced their collaboration on the first-ever Haunted Ghost Town at The Heritage Ranch, 450 Quail Gardens Drive in Encinitas. The weekends of Oct. 21-23 and Oct. 28-30, this new otherworldly joint theatrical production will turn, what during the day, is an innocent stroll through the artifacts and exhibits of the ancestors, into a 25-minute spine-chilling tour of the pranks and secrets of the departed at night.

Student actors of Ovation Theatre will guide those brave enough through the Heritage Ranch property with tours every 30 minutes: Family-friendly less spine-tingling tours from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and horrifyingly frightening tours for all from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Proceeds from this ghoulish event will go towards funding for additional school tours at the San Dieguito Heritage Museum and to Ovation Theatre programs.

Visit SDHeritage.org to buy tickets and for more information.

Photo by Robert McKenzie

