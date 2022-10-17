Sukkot Harvest Festival
The 10th annual Sukko Harvest Festival took place Oct. 9 at Coastal Roots Farm in Encinitas. The festival is inspired by the Jewish tradition of gathering the community outdoors to celebrate the end of an abundant summer harvest and reflects themes of hospitality. The event featured live music, food, handcrafted goods, a kids zone and activities for all ages. Visit coastalrootsfarm.org.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
