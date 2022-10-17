Advertisement
Sukkot Harvest Festival

The Catalano-Gussman family
1/38
The Catalano-Gussman family  (jon clark)
Kara Gates, Taylor Gates, Alex Zarrabian, Bernard Nichols
2/38
Kara Gates, Taylor Gates, Alex Zarrabian, Bernard Nichols 
Elaine and Larry Herring, Cayla Livingstone
3/38
Elaine and Larry Herring, Cayla Livingstone 
The Martin family
4/38
The Martin family 
Ouriel Menko
5/38
Ouriel Menko 
Hannah and Shalom Menko
6/38
Hannah and Shalom Menko 
Rebecca Joy Fletcher, Director of Jewish Life at Costal Roots Farm, describes the significance of Sukkot
7/38
Rebecca Joy Fletcher, Director of Jewish Life at Costal Roots Farm, describes the significance of Sukkot 
Gloria Rubin
8/38
Gloria Rubin 
Nolan, Lidia, Gloria, and Michael Chavez
9/38
Nolan, Lidia, Gloria, and Michael Chavez 
The Rodal family
10/38
The Rodal family 
The Coral Bells band
11/38
The Coral Bells band 
Kevin Beall and Anthony Moore from the Coastal Roots Farm team
12/38
Kevin Beall and Anthony Moore from the Coastal Roots Farm team 
The Kennedy family
13/38
The Kennedy family 
Hannah and Shalom Menko
14/38
Hannah and Shalom Menko 
The Haudenschild-Meier family
15/38
The Haudenschild-Meier family 
The Kennedy family
16/38
The Kennedy family 
Ilana Livingstone, Elaine and Larry Herring, Cayla Livingstone (4 generations)
17/38
Ilana Livingstone, Elaine and Larry Herring, Cayla Livingstone (4 generations) 
Sharone Oren, Laura Hanft
18/38
Sharone Oren, Laura Hanft 
Ariela and Moshe Neistein
19/38
Ariela and Moshe Neistein 
Eugenio and Cecilia Zambrano
20/38
Eugenio and Cecilia Zambrano 
The Martin family
21/38
The Martin family  (jon clark)
The Rodal family
22/38
The Rodal family  (jon clark)
Lindsey and Isla Dressler, Norma Hirsh, Donnie Dressler
23/38
Lindsey and Isla Dressler, Norma Hirsh, Donnie Dressler  (jon clark)
Chava Eilfort, Gillie Klipper
24/38
Chava Eilfort, Gillie Klipper  (jon clark)
The Martin family
25/38
The Martin family  (jon clark)
The Beal family
26/38
The Beal family  (jon clark)
Nolan, Lidia, Gloria, and Michael Chavez
27/38
Nolan, Lidia, Gloria, and Michael Chavez  (jon clark)
Eugenio and Cecilia Zambrano
28/38
Eugenio and Cecilia Zambrano 
Chava Eilfort, Gillie Klipper
29/38
Chava Eilfort, Gillie Klipper  (jon clark)
Kevin Beall and Anthony Moore from the Coastal Roots Farm team
30/38
Kevin Beall and Anthony Moore from the Coastal Roots Farm team  (jon clark)
Erica and Josh Traulsen, Megan Freeman
31/38
Erica and Josh Traulsen, Megan Freeman  (jon clark)
Soren Manley, Jessica Kort, Adina Wollner
32/38
Soren Manley, Jessica Kort, Adina Wollner  (jon clark)
Haneen Mgadlh, Rebecca Joy Fletcher
33/38
Haneen Mgadlh, Rebecca Joy Fletcher  (jon clark)
The Beal family
34/38
The Beal family  (jon clark)
Erica and Josh Traulsen, Megan Freeman
35/38
Erica and Josh Traulsen, Megan Freeman  (jon clark)
Sharone Oren, Laura Hanft
36/38
Sharone Oren, Laura Hanft  (jon clark)
Ariela and Moshe Neistein
37/38
Ariela and Moshe Neistein  (jon clark)
The Haudenschild-Meier family
38/38
The Haudenschild-Meier family  (jon clark)
The 10th annual Sukko Harvest Festival took place Oct. 9 at Coastal Roots Farm in Encinitas. The festival is inspired by the Jewish tradition of gathering the community outdoors to celebrate the end of an abundant summer harvest and reflects themes of hospitality. The event featured live music, food, handcrafted goods, a kids zone and activities for all ages. Visit coastalrootsfarm.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

