9th annual Encinitas Día de los Muertos
1/21
Ballet Folklorico dancers (Robert_McKenzie)
2/21
Frankie Villegas and his car altar (Robert_McKenzie)
3/21
Danza Azteca Mission San Luis Rey (Robert_McKenzie)
4/21
Frankie Villegas and his car altar (Robert_McKenzie)
5/21
Natalia Cruz face paints Alexandra (Robert_McKenzie)
6/21
Advisory board member Beatriz Villarreal, Deputy Mayor Joe Mosca (Robert_McKenzie)
7/21
cm-muertos102922-27.jpg (Robert_McKenzie)
8/21
Jonathan decorates his sugar skull (Robert_McKenzie)
9/21
Alma Riveron (Robert_McKenzie)
10/21
Stevie Beltran and his custom truck under the new live stream screen (Robert_McKenzie)
11/21
Advisory board member Beatriz Villarreal, Friends of the Arts President/Founder Naimeh Woodward, Advisory board member Teresa Barth (Robert_McKenzie)
12/21
Advisory board member Beatriz Villarreal, Friends of the Arts President/Founder Naimeh Woodward, Advisory board member Teresa Barth (Robert_McKenzie)
13/21
Artist Luis Murgia (Robert_McKenzie)
14/21
Friends of the Arts board member Cheryl Ehlers and Anna Santiago admire the art work of participants Azucena, Jovani and Cynthia (Robert_McKenzie)
15/21
Advisory board member Beatriz Villarreal with Beatriz and Cecelia, council member Tony Kranz, Aileen Herrera (Robert_McKenzie)
16/21
Kate Samec, Elliot Ryan, Bella Stearman, Chloe Roche (Robert_McKenzie)
17/21
Yazmin and her friend (Robert_McKenzie)
18/21
Artist Luis Murgia (Robert_McKenzie)
19/21
Roberto Gonzalez and his car altar (Robert_McKenzie)
20/21
Danza Azteca Mission San Luis Rey (Robert_McKenzie)
21/21
Xochitl Jimenez (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas Friends of the Arts and the City of Encinitas held their 9th annual Encinitas Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) event Oct. 29 at the City of Encinitas Community Center. A time when families gather to honor and remember deceased loved ones, Día de los Muertos is a significant Latino cultural celebration. The event included a wide variety of activities, performances, guest speakers and more.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.