9th annual Encinitas Día de los Muertos

Ballet Folklorico dancers
1/21
Ballet Folklorico dancers
Frankie Villegas and his car altar
2/21
Frankie Villegas and his car altar
Danza Azteca Mission San Luis Rey
3/21
Danza Azteca Mission San Luis Rey
Frankie Villegas and his car altar
4/21
Frankie Villegas and his car altar
Natalia Cruz face paints Alexandra
5/21
Natalia Cruz face paints Alexandra
Advisory board member Beatriz Villarreal, Deputy Mayor Joe Mosca
6/21
Advisory board member Beatriz Villarreal, Deputy Mayor Joe Mosca
cm-muertos102922-27.jpg
7/21
cm-muertos102922-27.jpg
Jonathan decorates his sugar skull
8/21
Jonathan decorates his sugar skull
Alma Riveron
9/21
Alma Riveron
Stevie Beltran and his custom truck under the new live stream screen
10/21
Stevie Beltran and his custom truck under the new live stream screen
Advisory board member Beatriz Villarreal, Friends of the Arts President/Founder Naimeh Woodward, Advisory board member Teresa Barth
11/21
Advisory board member Beatriz Villarreal, Friends of the Arts President/Founder Naimeh Woodward, Advisory board member Teresa Barth
Advisory board member Beatriz Villarreal, Friends of the Arts President/Founder Naimeh Woodward, Advisory board member Teresa Barth
12/21
Advisory board member Beatriz Villarreal, Friends of the Arts President/Founder Naimeh Woodward, Advisory board member Teresa Barth
Artist Luis Murgia
13/21
Artist Luis Murgia
Friends of the Arts board member Cheryl Ehlers and Anna Santiago admire the art work of participants Azucena, Jovani and Cynthia
14/21
Friends of the Arts board member Cheryl Ehlers and Anna Santiago admire the art work of participants Azucena, Jovani and Cynthia
Advisory board member Beatriz Villarreal with Beatriz and Cecelia, council member Tony Kranz, Aileen Herrera
15/21
Advisory board member Beatriz Villarreal with Beatriz and Cecelia, council member Tony Kranz, Aileen Herrera
Kate Samec, Elliot Ryan, Bella Stearman, Chloe Roche
16/21
Kate Samec, Elliot Ryan, Bella Stearman, Chloe Roche
Yazmin and her friend
17/21
Yazmin and her friend
Artist Luis Murgia
18/21
Artist Luis Murgia
Roberto Gonzalez and his car altar
19/21
Roberto Gonzalez and his car altar
Danza Azteca Mission San Luis Rey
20/21
Danza Azteca Mission San Luis Rey
Xochitl Jimenez
21/21
Xochitl Jimenez
Share

Encinitas Friends of the Arts and the City of Encinitas held their 9th annual Encinitas Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) event Oct. 29 at the City of Encinitas Community Center. A time when families gather to honor and remember deceased loved ones, Día de los Muertos is a significant Latino cultural celebration. The event included a wide variety of activities, performances, guest speakers and more.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

