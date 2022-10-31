Encinitas Friends of the Arts and the City of Encinitas held their 9th annual Encinitas Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) event Oct. 29 at the City of Encinitas Community Center. A time when families gather to honor and remember deceased loved ones, Día de los Muertos is a significant Latino cultural celebration. The event included a wide variety of activities, performances, guest speakers and more.

Photos by Robert McKenzie