Community Resource Center begins $10.5 million capital campaign

The nonprofit Community Resource Center held a kickoff event on Oct. 23 at Coastal Roots Farm for a campaign to raise $10.5 million for renovations to its Encinitas campus.

The Community Resource Center provides services for people experiencing issues including homelessness, food insecurity and domestic violence. Momentum for the campaign picked up over the last couple years, when the Community Resource Center purchased the property next door, directly to the south of its current facility. The campus of the new facility will have all program services located on the ground floor for more equitable access, according to a news release. It will also include a new building to house and distribute food from the nonprofit’s Food & Nutrition Center, entry foyers for clients so they don’t have to wait outside on the sidewalk anymore, a breakroom for the staff, and a space for group therapy and other services.

For more information on CRC’s capital campaign and how to get involved visit www.OneHeart-CRC.org

Photos by Robert McKenzie