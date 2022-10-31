Advertisement
Community Resource Center begins $10.5 million capital campaign

Domestic Violence Program Manager Leticia Ortiz and Domestic Violence Education and Prevention Manager Luis Canesco display the proceeds from the ExposureSkate 2022 event
Encinitas Chamber of Commerce CEO Sherry Yardley, CRC CEO John Van Cleef, Ambassador Karen Koblentz, CRC former board member Helmut Kiffmann, Encinitas Historical Society President Carolyn Cope, Pastor Bill Harman
Domestic Violence Service Director Jani Sepanik, Carol Cianfarani (instrumental in the building of CRC's domestic violence shelter Carol's House), Pat Linkenbach
Architectural renderings of the planned CRC campus
CRC Social Services Director Miranda Chavez, Volunteer Manager Sara Rosenbaum, volunteers Sheri Seipel-Burtt and Carol Brown
Delicious shave iced treats were donated by Jay Liebel and Thomas Liebel of www.lovemymahalo.com
Rafe works on his bean bag throwing technique
Karen Gascar, Volunteer Nutritionist Anne Fujoka, Joanna Murphy, Mary Millet, Domestic Violence Program Manager Leticia Ortiz, Domestic Violence Education and Prevention Manager Luis Canesco
Joe and Natalie Piccotti with Adriana and Addie
Sofia Bernal, Stephan Drikes, Annie Clark, Sage Clark
Jamie and Dave Oberto, with Sienna and Will
Lindsey Brubaker with Reese
Catherine Shelley with Siena, Rafe, and Berlin
Jamie and Dave Oberto, with Sienna and Will
Marti and Adam Rosenberg, Vembra and Dave Holnagel
The nonprofit Community Resource Center held a kickoff event on Oct. 23 at Coastal Roots Farm for a campaign to raise $10.5 million for renovations to its Encinitas campus.

The Community Resource Center provides services for people experiencing issues including homelessness, food insecurity and domestic violence. Momentum for the campaign picked up over the last couple years, when the Community Resource Center purchased the property next door, directly to the south of its current facility. The campus of the new facility will have all program services located on the ground floor for more equitable access, according to a news release. It will also include a new building to house and distribute food from the nonprofit’s Food & Nutrition Center, entry foyers for clients so they don’t have to wait outside on the sidewalk anymore, a breakroom for the staff, and a space for group therapy and other services.

For more information on CRC’s capital campaign and how to get involved visit www.OneHeart-CRC.org

Photos by Robert McKenzie

