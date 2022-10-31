Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

Exposure skate benefit

Skaters wait their turn in warm-ups
1/44
Skaters wait their turn in warm-ups  (Robert_McKenzie)
The event at the Encinitas Community Skate Plaza attracted skaters from around the world
2/44
The event at the Encinitas Community Skate Plaza attracted skaters from around the world  (Robert_McKenzie)
Brian McBride, representing Encinitas based www.NomNomNola.com
3/44
Brian McBride, representing Encinitas based www.NomNomNola.com  (Robert_McKenzie)
Grind on the street course
4/44
Grind on the street course  (Robert_McKenzie)
Girls division bowl skater
5/44
Girls division bowl skater  (Robert_McKenzie)
Girls division bowl skater
6/44
Girls division bowl skater  (Robert_McKenzie)
Renata Pardo with Hal, Qunicy Lewis, Lisa Ryan, Julie Ryan with Eddie
7/44
Renata Pardo with Hal, Qunicy Lewis, Lisa Ryan, Julie Ryan with Eddie  (Robert_McKenzie)
Bluemel and Joel Gacuma, with Kainoa and Keanu
8/44
Bluemel and Joel Gacuma, with Kainoa and Keanu  (Robert_McKenzie)
Girls division bowl skater
9/44
Girls division bowl skater  (Robert_McKenzie)
Girls division bowl skater
10/44
Girls division bowl skater  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ruby Lilley, Harlow Johnsey, Lilly Erickson
11/44
Ruby Lilley, Harlow Johnsey, Lilly Erickson  (Robert_McKenzie)
Girls division bowl skater
12/44
Girls division bowl skater  (Robert_McKenzie)
Girls division bowl skater
13/44
Girls division bowl skater  (Robert_McKenzie)
Girls division bowl skater
14/44
Girls division bowl skater  (Robert_McKenzie)
Girls division bowl skater
15/44
Girls division bowl skater  (Robert_McKenzie)
Girls division bowl skater
16/44
Girls division bowl skater  (Robert_McKenzie)
Girls division bowl skater
17/44
Girls division bowl skater  (Robert_McKenzie)
Skaters are known for supporting each other
18/44
Skaters are known for supporting each other  (Robert_McKenzie)
Girls division bowl skater
19/44
Girls division bowl skater  (Robert_McKenzie)
Girls division bowl skater
20/44
Girls division bowl skater  (Robert_McKenzie)
Girls division bowl skater
21/44
Girls division bowl skater  (Robert_McKenzie)
Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk, Catherine Obrecht, Exposure President/Executive Director Amelia Brodka
22/44
Legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk, Catherine Obrecht, Exposure President/Executive Director Amelia Brodka  (Robert_McKenzie)
Friends and family with 'The Skateboard Mom" Gale Webb
23/44
Friends and family with ‘The Skateboard Mom” Gale Webb  (Robert_McKenzie)
Warming up on the vert
24/44
Warming up on the vert  (Robert_McKenzie)
Heather Jehamy with Joey
25/44
Heather Jehamy with Joey  (Robert_McKenzie)
Girls division bowl skater
26/44
Girls division bowl skater  (Robert_McKenzie)
Girls division bowl skater
27/44
Girls division bowl skater  (Robert_McKenzie)
Girls division bowl skater
28/44
Girls division bowl skater  (Robert_McKenzie)
Girls division bowl skater
29/44
Girls division bowl skater  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ruby Lilley, Harlow Johnsey, Lilly Erickson
30/44
Ruby Lilley, Harlow Johnsey, Lilly Erickson  (Robert_McKenzie)
Dave Warne, Elle, and Vilja came in from Park City, Utah
31/44
Dave Warne, Elle, and Vilja came in from Park City, Utah  (Robert_McKenzie)
Jordan and Zach Roszczewski, with River and Hayes
32/44
Jordan and Zach Roszczewski, with River and Hayes  (Robert_McKenzie)
Girls division bowl skater
33/44
Girls division bowl skater  (Robert_McKenzie)
The girls put on a show for the spectators
34/44
The girls put on a show for the spectators  (Robert_McKenzie)
Girls division bowl skater
35/44
Girls division bowl skater  (Robert_McKenzie)
Street skater
36/44
Street skater  (Robert_McKenzie)
Girls division bowl skater
37/44
Girls division bowl skater  (Robert_McKenzie)
Girls division bowl skater
38/44
Girls division bowl skater  (Robert_McKenzie)
Girls division bowl skater
39/44
Girls division bowl skater  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-skate102222-33.jpg
40/44
cm-skate102222-33.jpg  (Robert_McKenzie)
Girls division bowl skater
41/44
Girls division bowl skater  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-skate102222-36.jpg
42/44
cm-skate102222-36.jpg  (Robert_McKenzie)
Kainoa works on his game
43/44
Kainoa works on his game  (Robert_McKenzie)
Girls division bowl skater
44/44
Girls division bowl skater  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

The Exposure skate benefit event took place at the Encinitas Skate Plaza Oct. 22-23. The event brings visibility to women, trans and nonbinary skaters who have been historically underrepresented in the skateboarding community. Over 170 skaters from across the country and around the world competed in street, bowl, vert, longest grind and highest air competitions. The event also included learn-to-skate clinics, DJs, food a vendor village, opportunity drawings and a silent auction. Proceeds from the event benefit the Domestic Violence Program at the Community Resource Center. Visit exposureskate.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement