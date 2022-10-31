The Exposure skate benefit event took place at the Encinitas Skate Plaza Oct. 22-23. The event brings visibility to women, trans and nonbinary skaters who have been historically underrepresented in the skateboarding community. Over 170 skaters from across the country and around the world competed in street, bowl, vert, longest grind and highest air competitions. The event also included learn-to-skate clinics, DJs, food a vendor village, opportunity drawings and a silent auction. Proceeds from the event benefit the Domestic Violence Program at the Community Resource Center. Visit exposureskate.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie