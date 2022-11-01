Encinitas 20th Annual Safe Trick-or-Treat event
The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association presented its 20th Annual Safe Trick-or-Treat event on Oct. 31. Costumed trick-or-treaters and other revelers enjoyed a festive walk through downtown Encinitas. The event included entertainment, great food, Halloween-themed activities for kids and more.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
