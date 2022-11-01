Advertisement
Encinitas 20th Annual Safe Trick-or-Treat event

Nathaniel Baker, Susan Baker, Luke Baker, Danielle Baker, Brock and Nicole Taylor
1/18
Nathaniel Baker, Susan Baker, Luke Baker, Danielle Baker, Brock and Nicole Taylor  (Robert_McKenzie)
Peter Judge, Allison Glenn, June Glenn, Augustin, Josie
2/18
Peter Judge, Allison Glenn, June Glenn, Augustin, Josie  (Robert_McKenzie)
Lindley and Jared Lynch, with Leroy and Clarke
3/18
Lindley and Jared Lynch, with Leroy and Clarke  (Robert_McKenzie)
Aurora and Anthony Mazzei, with Gloria and Anthony
4/18
Aurora and Anthony Mazzei, with Gloria and Anthony  (Robert_McKenzie)
Eric and Monika Marquez with Kami
5/18
Eric and Monika Marquez with Kami  (Robert_McKenzie)
Justine and Larry Gallant, Suzann Kabasakalian
6/18
Justine and Larry Gallant, Suzann Kabasakalian  (Robert_McKenzie)
Liz Force with Riley, Abe and Ron Brown, Aaron Force
7/18
Liz Force with Riley, Abe and Ron Brown, Aaron Force  (Robert_McKenzie)
Eric and Laura Simas with Taylor
8/18
Eric and Laura Simas with Taylor  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ali Michael of Aloha Collections hands out treats
9/18
Ali Michael of Aloha Collections hands out treats  (Robert_McKenzie)
Seth Blair and Adriana Garcia, with Lily and Molly
10/18
Seth Blair and Adriana Garcia, with Lily and Molly  (Robert_McKenzie)
Michelle McNeil, Ali Michael, and Brinley Vinci of www.Aloha-Collections.com
11/18
Michelle McNeil, Ali Michael, and Brinley Vinci of www.Aloha-Collections.com  (Robert_McKenzie)
Natalie Castriotta, Vince Byrd, Jossette Guajardo, with Julian and Lucia
13/18
Natalie Castriotta, Vince Byrd, Jossette Guajardo, with Julian and Lucia  (Robert_McKenzie)
Dorinda Lane, Patty Raphaelson, Lorey Baldwin
15/18
Dorinda Lane, Patty Raphaelson, Lorey Baldwin  (Robert_McKenzie)
Sienna Foo, Bryanna Delucia, Juan Desloges with Asha
16/18
Sienna Foo, Bryanna Delucia, Juan Desloges with Asha  (Robert_McKenzie)
Erin and Emily O'Connor, with Devon and Isabella
17/18
Erin and Emily O’Connor, with Devon and Isabella  (Robert_McKenzie)
Jay and Tiffany Nault, Tea, Jamie and Mickey
18/18
Jay and Tiffany Nault, Tea, Jamie and Mickey  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association presented its 20th Annual Safe Trick-or-Treat event on Oct. 31. Costumed trick-or-treaters and other revelers enjoyed a festive walk through downtown Encinitas. The event included entertainment, great food, Halloween-themed activities for kids and more.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

