The 15th Annual Inclusion Basketball Tournament was held Nov. 9 at La Costa Canyon High School. Six schools from the San Dieguito Union High School District participated. PE/Adapted PE teachers bought their inclusive teams-students with challenges and some without. This opportunity allowed students who typically would not play on a competitive basketball team the chance to play and shine. The varsity basketball team from LCC, led by David Cassaw, coached and refereed the event. Students from ASB, PE, cheer, and dance were paired up with students from our transition program, Coast, to help run the event. The stands were packed with cheering fans, from the football team, the LCC student body, parents, and fans from the six schools.

Photos by Robert McKenzie