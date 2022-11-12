Advertisement
15th Annual Inclusion Basketball Tournament

Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
1/50
Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament  (jon clark)
Diegueno Middle School participants in the Annual District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball Tournament
2/50
Diegueno Middle School participants in the Annual District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball Tournament  (jon clark)
La Costa Canyon High School and Torrey Pines High School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
3/50
La Costa Canyon High School and Torrey Pines High School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament 
Oak Crest Middle School and Diegueno Middle School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
4/50
Oak Crest Middle School and Diegueno Middle School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament 
Oak Crest Middle School and Diegueno Middle School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
5/50
Oak Crest Middle School and Diegueno Middle School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament 
Diegueno Middle School participants in the Annual District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball Tournament
6/50
Diegueno Middle School participants in the Annual District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball Tournament 
The Annual District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament was held at La Costa Canyon HS
7/50
The Annual District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament was held at La Costa Canyon HS  (jon clark)
Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
8/50
Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament  (jon clark)
Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
9/50
Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament  (jon clark)
Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
10/50
Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament  (jon clark)
La Costa Canyon High School and Torrey Pines High School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
11/50
La Costa Canyon High School and Torrey Pines High School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament 
La Costa Canyon High School principal Justin Conn and Oak Crest Middle School principal Kathryn Friedrichs welcome students to the Annual District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball Tournament
12/50
La Costa Canyon High School principal Justin Conn and Oak Crest Middle School principal Kathryn Friedrichs welcome students to the Annual District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball Tournament 
Oak Crest Middle School and Diegueno Middle School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
13/50
Oak Crest Middle School and Diegueno Middle School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament 
La Costa Canyon High School and Torrey Pines High School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
14/50
La Costa Canyon High School and Torrey Pines High School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament 
Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
15/50
Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament  (jon clark)
La Costa Canyon High School and Torrey Pines High School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
16/50
La Costa Canyon High School and Torrey Pines High School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament 
La Costa Canyon High School and Torrey Pines High School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
17/50
La Costa Canyon High School and Torrey Pines High School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament 
Players, coaches, and buddies from the La Costa Canyon HS Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball program
18/50
Players, coaches, and buddies from the La Costa Canyon HS Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball program  (jon clark)
La Costa Canyon High School and Torrey Pines High School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
19/50
La Costa Canyon High School and Torrey Pines High School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament 
Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
20/50
Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament  (jon clark)
Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
21/50
Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament  (jon clark)
Oak Crest Middle School and Diegueno Middle School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
22/50
Oak Crest Middle School and Diegueno Middle School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament 
La Costa Canyon High School and Torrey Pines High School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
23/50
La Costa Canyon High School and Torrey Pines High School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament 
Carmel Valley Middle School and Oak Crest Middle School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
24/50
Carmel Valley Middle School and Oak Crest Middle School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament 
Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
25/50
Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament  (jon clark)
Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
26/50
Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament  (jon clark)
Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
27/50
Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament  (jon clark)
La Costa Canyon High School and Torrey Pines High School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
28/50
La Costa Canyon High School and Torrey Pines High School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament 
La Costa Canyon High School and Torrey Pines High School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
29/50
La Costa Canyon High School and Torrey Pines High School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament 
Payton Lapidow from Oak Crest Middle School sang the National Anthem to open the Annual District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball Tournament
30/50
Payton Lapidow from Oak Crest Middle School sang the National Anthem to open the Annual District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball Tournament  (jon clark)
Players, coaches, and buddies from the La Costa Canyon HS Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball program
31/50
Players, coaches, and buddies from the La Costa Canyon HS Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball program  (jon clark)
Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
32/50
Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament  (jon clark)
Oak Crest Middle School participants in the Annual District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball Tournament
33/50
Oak Crest Middle School participants in the Annual District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball Tournament  (jon clark)
Oak Crest Middle School participants in the Annual District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball Tournament
34/50
Oak Crest Middle School participants in the Annual District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball Tournament  (jon clark)
Participants in the Annual District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball Tournament were led by the La Costa Canyon High School cheer team
35/50
Participants in the Annual District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball Tournament were led by the La Costa Canyon High School cheer team 
La Costa Canyon High School and Torrey Pines High School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
36/50
La Costa Canyon High School and Torrey Pines High School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament 
Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
37/50
Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament  (jon clark)
La Costa Canyon High School and Torrey Pines High School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
38/50
La Costa Canyon High School and Torrey Pines High School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament 
La Costa Canyon High School and Torrey Pines High School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
39/50
La Costa Canyon High School and Torrey Pines High School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament 
Carmel Valley Middle School and Oak Crest Middle School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
40/50
Carmel Valley Middle School and Oak Crest Middle School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament  (jon clark)
Payton Lapidow from Oak Crest Middle School sang the National Anthem to open the Annual District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball Tournament
41/50
Payton Lapidow from Oak Crest Middle School sang the National Anthem to open the Annual District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball Tournament  (jon clark)
Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
42/50
Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament  (jon clark)
Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
43/50
Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament  (jon clark)
La Costa Canyon cheer team at the Annual District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball Tournament
44/50
La Costa Canyon cheer team at the Annual District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball Tournament 
Players and cheerleaders join in the Annual District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball Tournament
45/50
Players and cheerleaders join in the Annual District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball Tournament  (jon clark)
Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
46/50
Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament  (jon clark)
Players from the Torrey Pines Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball team confer with their coach
47/50
Players from the Torrey Pines Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball team confer with their coach  (jon clark)
Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
48/50
Seniors were honored at the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament  (jon clark)
La Costa Canyon High School and Torrey Pines High School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament
49/50
La Costa Canyon High School and Torrey Pines High School face off in the District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball tournament 
Oak Crest Middle School participants in the Annual District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball Tournament
50/50
Oak Crest Middle School participants in the Annual District Inclusion Adapted PE Basketball Tournament 
The 15th Annual Inclusion Basketball Tournament was held Nov. 9 at La Costa Canyon High School. Six schools from the San Dieguito Union High School District participated. PE/Adapted PE teachers bought their inclusive teams-students with challenges and some without. This opportunity allowed students who typically would not play on a competitive basketball team the chance to play and shine. The varsity basketball team from LCC, led by David Cassaw, coached and refereed the event. Students from ASB, PE, cheer, and dance were paired up with students from our transition program, Coast, to help run the event. The stands were packed with cheering fans, from the football team, the LCC student body, parents, and fans from the six schools.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

