47th annual Olivenhain Arts & Crafts Fair
1/13
Abby and Lara sell their own handmade crafts to shoppers Diane Otterness, Nancy Merrill, and Georgia (Robert_McKenzie)
2/13
Donna and Stan Bienus (Robert_McKenzie)
3/13
Theresa Powell, Elaine Jernigan, artist Robin Belew (https://www.etsy.com/shop/junkin2funk) (Robert_McKenzie)
4/13
Bob and Mary Jo Nortman who have organized the crafts fair for over 40 years (Robert_McKenzie)
5/13
Olivenhain board members Mike Shields and Jennifer Bishop, OFSC.org President Sarah Lifton (Robert_McKenzie)
6/13
Ryan and Melissa Sather with Claire (Robert_McKenzie)
7/13
Karen Pye with Duke, Kaiko, Dominique, Vladimira Scott, shopkeeper Randy Gunderson (Robert_McKenzie)
8/13
Lauren McCauley Elliott, with Quinn and Keats, checking out the crafts at Picture This Jewelry (Robert_McKenzie)
9/13
Elisa Carrillo, Jennay Gunderson, Kaylin (Robert_McKenzie)
10/13
Jamie and Zac Shelton, with cousin Leighann, Parker and Tommy (Robert_McKenzie)
11/13
Abby Hiser pinterest.com/abby7801/prismatic-glass-art/ (Robert_McKenzie)
12/13
The Pickle Lady Kathy Cole, the Cake Lady Laurie Duncan (Robert_McKenzie)
13/13
Artist Robin Belew (Robert_McKenzie)
The 47th annual Arts & Crafts Fair took place Nov. 12 on the historic Olivenhain Meeting Hall property. The event will featured over 100 artists and craftspeople selling only handmade artwork, great food and more.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.