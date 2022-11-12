Encinitas Elks host event to honor veterans

Encinitas Elks, 2243, celebrated Veterans Day on Nov. 10 The local Elks Lodge hosted more than 50 veterans with a complimentary steak dinner. Over 100 people attended the event.

A donation of $5,000 is going to be given to Warrior Foundation Freedom-Station San Diego, thanks to an Elk ENF grant and Encinitas Elks donation.

Photos by Robert McKenzie