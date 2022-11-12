Encinitas Elks host event to honor veterans
1/11
Encinitas Elks 2243 is donating $5000 to Warrior Foundation Freedom Station. Grants coordinator Cheryl Bruun, Trustee Tracy Dalton, Exalted Ruler Ken Hume, PDDGER (Past District Deputy to the Grand Exalted Ruler) Bill Vance, former Elk of the Year Cheryl Fleming (Robert_McKenzie)
2/11
Lani Bondshu, Gary Thornton, Craig Mandigo, Lynda Charles, Betty Byrd, Ron Bondshu, Molly Bertelt (Robert_McKenzie)
3/11
George Serhan, Bronze Star recipient Ron Rodriguez, Tracy Dalton, Robert Partlow (Robert_McKenzie)
4/11
Standing: Tim McIlwain, Jim and Lorraine Booth. Seated: Exalted ruler Ken Hume and 1st Lady Susan Hume, Edna McIlwain (Robert_McKenzie)
5/11
Dr. Richard Horne and Jane Wagner, Travis Deardurff, Charles and Joyce Wilson, Denruth Lougeay (Robert_McKenzie)
6/11
Rocket scientist and wash and wear suit designer Edna McIlwain (Robert_McKenzie)
7/11
Steve Herring with Cole, Caden, and Preslie (Robert_McKenzie)
8/11
Standing: Lodge Esquire Krista Huff, Terry Flores, Erica Mason. Seated: Lecturing Knight Lolita Noga, Leah Guiltinan, Ted Batten, Joe Tracy (Robert_McKenzie)
9/11
Brochure showing flight suits designed by Edna Mcllwain (Robert_McKenzie)
10/11
Kathy McHenry, Barbara Headley, John Witzmann, Fred and Betty Schreiber, Char Giguere, World War II Veteran Arthur Harris (Robert_McKenzie)
11/11
Standing: Darlene Drury, Andrew Yule, Eleanor Southwell. Seated: Linda Yule, Pat Howard, Gene Swensen (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas Elks, 2243, celebrated Veterans Day on Nov. 10 The local Elks Lodge hosted more than 50 veterans with a complimentary steak dinner. Over 100 people attended the event.
A donation of $5,000 is going to be given to Warrior Foundation Freedom-Station San Diego, thanks to an Elk ENF grant and Encinitas Elks donation.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.