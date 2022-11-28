Encinitas Holiday Street Fair
Friends and kids enjoying the street fair (Robert_McKenzie)
Tiny dancers (Robert_McKenzie)
Evie and Dave Johnston (Robert_McKenzie)
Upcoming fund raiser for Encinitas Rotary (Robert_McKenzie)
Evie and Dave Johnston, with Rosie and Max (Robert_McKenzie)
Andie Naugler, Dane Brizzolara (Robert_McKenzie)
Tyler Smith with Gretta and Graham, Tiffany Farley of (www.aweststylestory.com) (Robert_McKenzie)
Peter Hix (www.CoolHandYukes.shop), Mark Lessman, Paul Stanzione (Robert_McKenzie)
Rene and Adrianna Swank with Kiko, with Clay Harris art (Robert_McKenzie)
Candacxe Saari, Mary Smith (www.BeachcombersStudio.com) (Robert_McKenzie)
Rancho Coastal Humane staff and volunteers (Robert_McKenzie)
Tracy Mousner, Amanda, Sydney, Courtney, Rebecca Mousner (Robert_McKenzie)
Tim Davila, Tyler Wagoner, Jason Eddy of Trek Bikes Encinitas (Robert_McKenzie)
Hayley Carter, Mitch Carter, Suzanna Carter (Robert_McKenzie)
JulieAnne Stricklin, Danny Salzhandler (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas Rotary rotarians Danny Salzhandler, Paul Dwork (Magic of Merlin), Greg Day promoting ‘Rotary Creates Magic’ scheduled for March 4, 2023 (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-enc112022-22.jpg (Robert_McKenzie)
Main Sponsor Ting, represented by Suzy Sakha and Nicole Bazzi (Robert_McKenzie)
Victoria Anderson with Bennett, Claire DePaolis with Valentina, Wendy Berryman (Robert_McKenzie)
Helen Lou, Joan Vargo, artist Prin Bouchonnet (Robert_McKenzie)
Cadillac Fringe was one of several bands who entertained (Robert_McKenzie)
Amy Dawson (www.GraycetoGrayce.com), MaryBeth Moy (Robert_McKenzie)
Eleanor Southwell, Renee Southwell, Jamie Scott Lytle (Robert_McKenzie)
Carlos Smith, Andie Naugler, Dane Brizzolara (Robert_McKenzie)
The 38th Annual Encinitas Holiday Street Fair, sponsored by Ting Fiber Internet, welcomed in the festive season Nov. 20. The event featured about 450 vendors, a Beer Garden, three stages, kids’ rides, and more.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
