Encinitas Holiday Street Fair

Friends and kids enjoying the street fair  (Robert_McKenzie)
Tiny dancers  (Robert_McKenzie)
Evie and Dave Johnston  (Robert_McKenzie)
Upcoming fund raiser for Encinitas Rotary  (Robert_McKenzie)
Evie and Dave Johnston, with Rosie and Max  (Robert_McKenzie)
Andie Naugler, Dane Brizzolara  (Robert_McKenzie)
Tyler Smith with Gretta and Graham, Tiffany Farley of (www.aweststylestory.com)  (Robert_McKenzie)
Peter Hix (www.CoolHandYukes.shop), Mark Lessman, Paul Stanzione  (Robert_McKenzie)
Rene and Adrianna Swank with Kiko, with Clay Harris art  (Robert_McKenzie)
Candacxe Saari, Mary Smith (www.BeachcombersStudio.com)  (Robert_McKenzie)
Rancho Coastal Humane staff and volunteers  (Robert_McKenzie)
Tracy Mousner, Amanda, Sydney, Courtney, Rebecca Mousner  (Robert_McKenzie)
Tim Davila, Tyler Wagoner, Jason Eddy of Trek Bikes Encinitas  (Robert_McKenzie)
Hayley Carter, Mitch Carter, Suzanna Carter  (Robert_McKenzie)
JulieAnne Stricklin, Danny Salzhandler  (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas Rotary rotarians Danny Salzhandler, Paul Dwork (Magic of Merlin), Greg Day promoting ‘Rotary Creates Magic’ scheduled for March 4, 2023  (Robert_McKenzie)
Main Sponsor Ting, represented by Suzy Sakha and Nicole Bazzi  (Robert_McKenzie)
Victoria Anderson with Bennett, Claire DePaolis with Valentina, Wendy Berryman  (Robert_McKenzie)
Helen Lou, Joan Vargo, artist Prin Bouchonnet  (Robert_McKenzie)
Cadillac Fringe was one of several bands who entertained  (Robert_McKenzie)
Amy Dawson (www.GraycetoGrayce.com), MaryBeth Moy  (Robert_McKenzie)
Eleanor Southwell, Renee Southwell, Jamie Scott Lytle  (Robert_McKenzie)
Carlos Smith, Andie Naugler, Dane Brizzolara  (Robert_McKenzie)
The 38th Annual Encinitas Holiday Street Fair, sponsored by Ting Fiber Internet, welcomed in the festive season Nov. 20. The event featured about 450 vendors, a Beer Garden, three stages, kids’ rides, and more.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

