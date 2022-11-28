A popular Thanksgiving tradition returned Nov. 24 with the annual Encinitas Turkey Trot, a festive, family-friendly and scenic race on Coast Highway 101, starting and finishing under the famous Encinitas sign. The event included race distances of 5K and 10K, a Kids-K, and individual and group costume contests.

The Encinitas Turkey Trot is a holiday tradition started by Steve Lebherz, a long-time resident of Encinitas with the mission of helping families in need throughout the North County of San Diego. This year the race benefits VANC, a nonprofit supporting veterans with the goal of reducing PTSD and suicide; and the Thanksgiving Meals in a Basket program, which provides meals for over 150 active duty military families. Additionally, the Turkey Trot will be providing grants to the local Boy Scouts of America Troop 776 and the Cardiff School District.

Photos by Robert McKenzie