Photo Galleries

Encinitas Turkey Trot

cm-trot112422-08.jpg
1/35
Daniele Horton, Andrea Emery, Heather Crider, Anna Galas, Debbie Sanchez  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-03.jpg
2/35
Karolyn Dorsee, Tom Vieira, Kate Butler, Debbie Dorsee, with Claire, David, and Loren  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-30.jpg
3/35
Kid racers  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-27.jpg
4/35
Kid racers  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-21.jpg
5/35
Zach and Kate Cruzen  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-12.jpg
6/35
Bronwyn Scurlock with Avery and Ayanna  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-09.jpg
7/35
The Hermoso-Padilla family  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-28.jpg
8/35
Kid racers  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-10.jpg
9/35
Michael and Sarah Sather, Vance Hooton  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-18.jpg
10/35
Suzanne and Leland Treebs, with Connor, Sydney, and Ethan  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-41.jpg
11/35
Suzanne Williamson with Avery, Maya, and Kaitlin  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-29.jpg
12/35
Kid racers  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-04.jpg
13/35
Karolyn Dorsee, Tom Vieira, Kate Butler, Debbie Dorsee, with Claire, David, and Loren  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-02.jpg
14/35
Leah Haberman, Erin McKissick, Cara Cohen, Maiya Haberman, Ben Haberman  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-31.jpg
15/35
Kid racers  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-31.jpg
16/35
Kid racers  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-40.jpg
17/35
Suzanne Williamson with Avery, Maya, and Kaitlin  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-38.jpg
18/35
Kid racer  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-22.jpg
19/35
Alec and Mackenzie Kraft, Anna Brooke Lowery, Nick Garrett, Liz Higgins, Tom Lowery  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-06.jpg
20/35
Event organizer Steve Lebherz, with grandsons Caleb, Eljae, and Stone  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-35.jpg
21/35
Running with Dad  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-19.jpg
22/35
Suzanne and Leland Treebs, with Connor, Sydney, and Ethan  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-39.jpg
23/35
Jennifer Inaba Alvarado and Noe Alvarado with Mayumi  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-11.jpg
24/35
Michael and Sarah Sather, Vance Hooton  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-05.jpg
25/35
Kathia Zaleta, Robert Delgadillo  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-36.jpg
26/35
Kid racers  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-34.jpg
27/35
Kid racers  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-20.jpg
28/35
Zach and Kate Cruzen  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-43.jpg
29/35
Friends and family  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-25.jpg
30/35
Runners at the start of the 10K  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-37.jpg
31/35
Kid racers  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-01.jpg
32/35
Race medals  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-32.jpg
33/35
Kid racers  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-33.jpg
34/35
Kid racers  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-trot112422-13.jpg
35/35
Bronwyn Scurlock with Avery and Ayanna  (Robert_McKenzie)
A popular Thanksgiving tradition returned Nov. 24 with the annual Encinitas Turkey Trot, a festive, family-friendly and scenic race on Coast Highway 101, starting and finishing under the famous Encinitas sign. The event included race distances of 5K and 10K, a Kids-K, and individual and group costume contests.

The Encinitas Turkey Trot is a holiday tradition started by Steve Lebherz, a long-time resident of Encinitas with the mission of helping families in need throughout the North County of San Diego. This year the race benefits VANC, a nonprofit supporting veterans with the goal of reducing PTSD and suicide; and the Thanksgiving Meals in a Basket program, which provides meals for over 150 active duty military families. Additionally, the Turkey Trot will be providing grants to the local Boy Scouts of America Troop 776 and the Cardiff School District.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

