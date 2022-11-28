‘Once a Mustang, Always a Mustang’: Event held to honor SDA founding alumni classes of 1937-1962

San Dieguito Academy Foundation-Alumni Association held its annual alumni event Nov. 16 in the Mustang Commons on the San Dieguito Academy campus. This year’s event was the 10th Annual Founders Reception to honor the San Dieguito founding alumni classes of 1937 to 1962. The event included a school tour, the opportunity to share remembrances with alumni from every generation, view Vintage Yearbooks and original memorabilia while enjoying desserts made by culinary arts students.

Current and former San Dieguito faculty and staff were also invited to the event.

Photos by Robert McKenzie