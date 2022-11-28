Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

‘Once a Mustang, Always a Mustang’: Event held to honor SDA founding alumni classes of 1937-1962

cm-sda111622-19.jpg
1/15
Alumni chair Lisa Wilson Tucker (class of ’86), alumni coordinator Monica Fenner Mojonnier (class of ’84), SDA Foundation Executive Director Leslie Kulchin Saldana, alumni committee co-chairs Carla Jones Applegate (class of ’78)and Nanette Salud Clippinger (class of ’84). Seated are alumni committee members Jay Helmantoler (class of ’60) and Cindy Korwin Thorpe (class of ’65)  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-sda111622-05.jpg
2/15
SDA Principal Cara Dolnik, Cindy Korwin Thorpe (class of ’65), Wendy Woodard (class of ’83)  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-sda111622-15.jpg
3/15
SDA Senior photo 1936  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-sda111622-02.jpg
4/15
Marian Smith Johns (class of ’62), Elvira Guerrero (class of ’59), Sarah Linda Yake Redikop (class of ’60), SDA sweethearts Joyce Wheeler Shiloff (class of ’55) and Barry Shiloff (class of ’56)  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-sda111622-11.jpg
5/15
Math teacher James Ringstrom (taught at SDA from 1966-1996), administration assistant/alumni Maria Moreno Gonzales (class of ’59), math teacher Henry Herms (taught at SDA from 1968-1996)  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-sda111622-13.jpg
6/15
One room school house at corner of thrid and E streets 1884  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-sda111622-20.jpg
7/15
Math teacher Manuelita Brown (with picture from 1969), Rosemary Smith KimBal (class of ’57), first assistant Principal 1997 Jeanne Jones  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-sda111622-01.jpg
8/15
Nancy Davidson (class of ’61), Betty Gonzales Portilla (class of ’56), Heide Strasser (class of ’61), Robert Stillman (class of ’50), Lova Ellefson Drake (class of ’50), John Redikop (class of ’59)  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-sda111622-03.jpg
9/15
Jimmy Gonzales (class of ’61), Maria Moreno Gonzales (class of ’59), Jay Helmantoler (class of ’60)  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-sda111622-09.jpg
10/15
Betty Gonzales Portilla (class of ’56), Jay Harold Williams, (class of ’42)  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-sda111622-24.jpg
11/15
Nettie Van der Molen March (class of ’62), David Cain (class of ’71)  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-sda111622-17.jpg
12/15
Administration assistant/alumni Maria Moreno Gonzales (class of ’59), found pictures of her alumni mom, Frances Sandoval (class of ’38)  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-sda111622-07.jpg
13/15
Philip G. Thorpe ((class of ’57) with his senior class picture  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-sda111622-10.jpg
14/15
David Cain (class of ’71), and his junior class photo and holiday costume  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-sda111622-08.jpg
15/15
Nanette Salud Clippinger (class of ’84), Carol Childs (class of ’62), Carla Jones Applegate (class of ’78), Jay Wickman (class of ’78). Seated is Jay Harold Williams, (class of ’42)  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

San Dieguito Academy Foundation-Alumni Association held its annual alumni event Nov. 16 in the Mustang Commons on the San Dieguito Academy campus. This year’s event was the 10th Annual Founders Reception to honor the San Dieguito founding alumni classes of 1937 to 1962. The event included a school tour, the opportunity to share remembrances with alumni from every generation, view Vintage Yearbooks and original memorabilia while enjoying desserts made by culinary arts students.

Current and former San Dieguito faculty and staff were also invited to the event.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement