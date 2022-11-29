Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

24th Casa de Amparo Crystal Ball benefit

cm-crysgal-2211-032.jpg
1/36
Supporters from One Source Distributors: Mike and Marla Harrelson, Stacy Linde, Frits Kluver, Krystal Clover, Stephen Lemrond, Trish Greeley, Thea Copeland, Kevin Lamas, Annie Warren  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-035.jpg
2/36
King Aminpour, Mary Aminpour, Auri Aminpour 
cm-crysgal-2211-034.jpg
3/36
Kayleen Huffman (Board Member), Melinda Hausman 
cm-crysgal-2211-007.jpg
4/36
Melanie and Gerome Petit  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-006.jpg
5/36
Alexa Strobridge, Dave Wredbreg, Heather Jenkins (Dir of Donor Relations), Eddie MacPhee  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-004.jpg
6/36
King Aminpour, Mary Aminpour, Auri Aminpour  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-001.jpg
7/36
Kayleen Huffman (Board Member), Melinda Hausman  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-023.jpg
8/36
Mike and Ralene Shimon  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-027.jpg
9/36
Ann and Steve Hall  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-036.jpg
10/36
Dora Alvarado, MJ Reynolds, Peggy Clements, Chuck Hicks 
cm-crysgal-2211-002.jpg
11/36
Tyler and Kaitlyn Slattery, Ken and Megan Lubbering  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-003.jpg
12/36
King Aminpour, Mary Aminpour, Auri Aminpour  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-005.jpg
13/36
King Aminpour, Mary Aminpour, Auri Aminpour  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-028.jpg
14/36
Bob Campbell, Mark Baldwin  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-031.jpg
15/36
Honoree Debbie Slattery (Treasurer, Board of Directors) with Ryan Wuillmier (Public Relations Specialist)  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-025.jpg
16/36
Adele Rabin, Richard Simons, Sheri Hallis  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-014.jpg
17/36
Adele Rabin, Richard Simons  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-024.jpg
18/36
Mike and Ralene Shimon  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-008.jpg
19/36
Marla Harrelson, Thea Copeland  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-015.jpg
20/36
Michele and Tim Ryan  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-010.jpg
21/36
John and Nancy Lawton, Michael Barnett (CEO, Casa de Amparo)  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-022.jpg
22/36
Board members Sharon Stein and Marilou Dela Rosa  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-017.jpg
23/36
Erin and Todd Gospodarec  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-012.jpg
24/36
Jeanette Kagan, Dottie Willingham  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-013.jpg
25/36
David and Karen Cathcart, Paul Judge, Trish Greeley  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-009.jpg
26/36
Blake Lawton, Sabine Von Lersner, Wesley Lawton, Megan Lawton  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-016.jpg
27/36
Michele and Tim Ryan  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-020.jpg
28/36
Tim Ryan, Tanya Griffiths, Rick Huffman  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-018.jpg
29/36
Stacy Linde, Frits Kluvers  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-019.jpg
30/36
Stacy Linde, Frits Kluvers  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-021.jpg
31/36
Board members Sharon Stein and Marilou Dela Rosa  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-030.jpg
32/36
Heather Harvey, Kayleen Huffman, Michele Ryan, Michael Shrock, Katerina Gross  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-033.jpg
33/36
Sue Otto (PR Committee), Sharon Stein (Board Member)  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-029.jpg
34/36
Laurie Gonzalez, Kathryn Meyers, Tishmall Turner, Adel Borhani  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-026.jpg
35/36
Table setting at the Casa de Amparo Crystal Ball Gala  (jon clark)
cm-crysgal-2211-011.jpg
36/36
Jeanette Kagan, Dottie Willingham  (jon clark)
Rancho Santa Fe Review
Share

The 24th Annual Crystal Ball Gala benefit for Casa de Amparo took place at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club Nov. 12.

The gala is the largest fundraiser of the year and it contributes substantially to Casa de Amparo’s operating revenue. Established in 1978, Casa de Amparo (Home of Protection) is recognized as a leader in treating and preventing child abuse and neglect in San Diego County and beyond, with locations in Oceanside and San Marcos.

This year Casa de Amparo honored Debbie Slattery, senior vice president and Business Center manager at California Bank & Trust in Carlsbad. Since 2006, Slattery has dedicated her time to Casa De Amparo in a variety of roles in the organization. The event featured a cocktail, reception, gourmet dinner by Chef Jeffrey Strauss of Pamplemousse Grille, live and silent auctions, and more.

For more information on Casa de Amparo, visit casadeamparo.org. Photos by Jon Clark.

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement