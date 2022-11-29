24th Casa de Amparo Crystal Ball benefit

The 24th Annual Crystal Ball Gala benefit for Casa de Amparo took place at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club Nov. 12.

The gala is the largest fundraiser of the year and it contributes substantially to Casa de Amparo’s operating revenue. Established in 1978, Casa de Amparo (Home of Protection) is recognized as a leader in treating and preventing child abuse and neglect in San Diego County and beyond, with locations in Oceanside and San Marcos.

This year Casa de Amparo honored Debbie Slattery, senior vice president and Business Center manager at California Bank & Trust in Carlsbad. Since 2006, Slattery has dedicated her time to Casa De Amparo in a variety of roles in the organization. The event featured a cocktail, reception, gourmet dinner by Chef Jeffrey Strauss of Pamplemousse Grille, live and silent auctions, and more.

For more information on Casa de Amparo, visit casadeamparo.org. Photos by Jon Clark.

