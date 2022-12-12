The 15th Annual Kringle Mingle event welcomed in the holiday season Dec. 4 at Aberdeen Drive in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. The event featured vendor shopping, children’s crafts, photos with Santa, holiday treats, and live music performed by local musicians. Kringle Mingle was hosted by Cardiff 101 and with the support of generous local businesses: BEAM Orthodontics, Ting, and Camera Camper. Visit cardiff101.com.

Photos by Robert McKenzie