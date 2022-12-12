15th Annual Kringle Mingle
Guadalupe Ochoa and Edwin Excheverria from sponsor Beam Orthodontics (www.SmilesBeam.com), Cardiff 101 Executive Director Alison Wielechowski, Ashley Peterson with August (Robert_McKenzie)
Rachel and Patrick Rochefort with June, Clem Chavez with Knox (Robert_McKenzie)
The Headaches band members Leo, Arno, Henry and Vaughn (Robert_McKenzie)
Bartley Chavez with Harriet and Hazel (Robert_McKenzie)
Sarah Adams with Dot and Fisher (Robert_McKenzie)
Oonagh, Miss Carrie (Robert_McKenzie)
Julie Manoogian with Luca (Robert_McKenzie)
Kim Lueck with Maya and Jade (Robert_McKenzie)
Cardiff 101 Past President Susan Hays, past Encinitas Mayor Teresa Barth (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas Councilmember Joy Lyndes, Cardiff 101 Executive Director Alison Wielechowski, Cardiff 101 President Joy Sheppard (Robert_McKenzie)
Brenda and Peter McIlroy, with Kash, Brantley, and Grady (Robert_McKenzie)
Abbey and Jack Higgins with Henley, Bobby and Breda Blake with Maisie and Oscar (Robert_McKenzie)
Sponsor Ting representatives Suzy Sakha, Nicole Bazzi, and Matthew Harms (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas School of Music Director Steve Rollins and Trisha Chavarria, Vice President Dan Roberts (760-943-9480) (Robert_McKenzie)
Chelsea Giesen with Kinsley, Tahnee and Clifton Martinson with Maxine (Robert_McKenzie)
The 15th Annual Kringle Mingle event welcomed in the holiday season Dec. 4 at Aberdeen Drive in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. The event featured vendor shopping, children’s crafts, photos with Santa, holiday treats, and live music performed by local musicians. Kringle Mingle was hosted by Cardiff 101 and with the support of generous local businesses: BEAM Orthodontics, Ting, and Camera Camper. Visit cardiff101.com.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
