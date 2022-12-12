Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

15th Annual Kringle Mingle

cm-kringle120422-17.jpg
1/15
Guadalupe Ochoa and Edwin Excheverria from sponsor Beam Orthodontics (www.SmilesBeam.com), Cardiff 101 Executive Director Alison Wielechowski, Ashley Peterson with August  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kringle120422-05.jpg
2/15
Rachel and Patrick Rochefort with June, Clem Chavez with Knox  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kringle120422-09.jpg
3/15
The Headaches band members Leo, Arno, Henry and Vaughn  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kringle120422-19.jpg
4/15
Bartley Chavez with Harriet and Hazel  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kringle120422-16.jpg
5/15
Sarah Adams with Dot and Fisher  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kringle120422-07.jpg
6/15
Oonagh, Miss Carrie  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kringle120422-08.jpg
7/15
Julie Manoogian with Luca  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kringle120422-18.jpg
8/15
Kim Lueck with Maya and Jade  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kringle120422-04.jpg
9/15
Cardiff 101 Past President Susan Hays, past Encinitas Mayor Teresa Barth  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kringle120422-30.jpg
10/15
Encinitas Councilmember Joy Lyndes, Cardiff 101 Executive Director Alison Wielechowski, Cardiff 101 President Joy Sheppard  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kringle120422-03.jpg
11/15
Brenda and Peter McIlroy, with Kash, Brantley, and Grady  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kringle120422-01.jpg
12/15
Abbey and Jack Higgins with Henley, Bobby and Breda Blake with Maisie and Oscar  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kringle120422-02.jpg
13/15
Sponsor Ting representatives Suzy Sakha, Nicole Bazzi, and Matthew Harms  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kringle120422-12.jpg
14/15
Encinitas School of Music Director Steve Rollins and Trisha Chavarria, Vice President Dan Roberts (760-943-9480)  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kringle120422-15.jpg
15/15
Chelsea Giesen with Kinsley, Tahnee and Clifton Martinson with Maxine  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

The 15th Annual Kringle Mingle event welcomed in the holiday season Dec. 4 at Aberdeen Drive in Cardiff-by-the-Sea. The event featured vendor shopping, children’s crafts, photos with Santa, holiday treats, and live music performed by local musicians. Kringle Mingle was hosted by Cardiff 101 and with the support of generous local businesses: BEAM Orthodontics, Ting, and Camera Camper. Visit cardiff101.com.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement