28th Annual Lighting of the Encinitas Heritage Tree
The Encinitas Historical Society partnered with the Rotary Club of Encinitas and Ting.com, the local internet provider, in presenting the 28th Annual Lighting of the Encinitas Heritage Tree Dec. 2 at Moonlight Beach. This year the Heritage Tree Lighting music program featured a medley of Christmas carols by the El Camino Creek Elementary School Choir and the San Diego North Coast Singers. The choirs were supported by the local band, Free Verse, who also performed select “sing-along” Christmas carols. Santa and Mrs. Claus attended the event as well.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
