Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

28th Annual Lighting of the Encinitas Heritage Tree

cm-heritage120222-019.jpg
1/15
The Encinitas Heritage Tree at Moonlight Beach  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-heritage120222-10.jpg
2/15
There was a good turnout for the music  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-heritage120222-03.jpg
3/15
Doug Jones, Encinitas Historical Society docent Marilyn Fowler, Patrick Danforth (his dad planted the tree in 1952 on Mother’s Day), Encinitas councilmember Joy Lyndes, Rob Ashley  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-heritage120222-05.jpg
4/15
Event sponsor Ting representatives Suzy Sakha, Jennifer Lasky, Nicole Bazzi  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-heritage120222-02.jpg
5/15
Jana Plummer, Madison, Avis Plummer, Diane Bradley  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-heritage120222-01.jpg
6/15
Encinitas Historical Society president Carolyn Cope, Doug Jones  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-heritage120222-04.jpg
7/15
June, Ashley Winn, Murphy  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-heritage120222-18.jpg
8/15
Clint and Amy Souza with Luke and Lincoln  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-heritage120222-16.jpg
9/15
Scott Norgart, Van, Linzy Jamba, with Johnny and West  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-heritage120222-07.jpg
10/15
Ken Shattuck, Chris and Suzy Conipe, Jayne Shortt  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-heritage120222-06.jpg
11/15
Free Verse band members Denise Liddell, Roger Daschle, Dan Picker  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-heritage120222-09.jpg
12/15
Encinitas councilmember Joy Lyndes opened the event  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-heritage120222-11.jpg
13/15
San Diego North Coast Singers  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-heritage120222-17.jpg
14/15
Marta Hoyt, Patrick Danforth, Dr. Nancy North, President John Simonelli, Mark Burning of sponsor Encinitas Rotarians  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-heritage120222-08.jpg
15/15
Kerri Chappell, Jill Antinone, Holly Tingle, with Kaylyn, Kaylee, Brayden, and Jake  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

The Encinitas Historical Society partnered with the Rotary Club of Encinitas and Ting.com, the local internet provider, in presenting the 28th Annual Lighting of the Encinitas Heritage Tree Dec. 2 at Moonlight Beach. This year the Heritage Tree Lighting music program featured a medley of Christmas carols by the El Camino Creek Elementary School Choir and the San Diego North Coast Singers. The choirs were supported by the local band, Free Verse, who also performed select “sing-along” Christmas carols. Santa and Mrs. Claus attended the event as well.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement