The popular Encinitas Holiday Parade, presented by Ting Internet, returned Dec. 3 starting on Coast Highway 101. The parade was preceded by a tree lighting ceremony with a brief appearance by Santa at the Lumberyard Shops courtyard. The 2022 parade theme was “Classic Encinitas”. From cars to fashion to music, and Encinitas legends, lore and tradition at the 2022 parade entries represented what “Classic Encinitas” meant to them. Warren Raps served as the 2022 Parade Grand Marshal.

Photos by Robert McKenzie