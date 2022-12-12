Advertisement
Share
Photo Galleries

Encinitas Visitors Center hosts ‘Mr. Encinitas’ mural unveiling and open house

cm-mrenc120622-12.jpg
1/14
Encinitas Chamber of Commerce Director of Membership and Community Relations Carol Knight and 101 Artists’ Colony President Danny Salzhandler reveal the mural  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-mrenc120622-01.jpg
2/14
The mural of Mr. Encinitas Edgar Engert is located at the Encinitas Visitor Center, 535 Encinitas Blvd.  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-mrenc120622-07.jpg
3/14
Nicole Graham, Heather Bradshaw, Christian Sorenson, Carol Knight  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-mrenc120622-03.jpg
4/14
101 Artists’ Colony President Danny Salzhandler, artist Julie Ann Stricklin, Suzanne Swanson, Autumn Benjamin, Josh Robert  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-mrenc120622-06.jpg
5/14
Norma and Danny Salzhandler, Chamber CEO Sherry Yardley  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-mrenc120622-13.jpg
6/14
Mural artists Zach Weaver, Isabella Weaver, 101 Artists’ Colony President Danny Salzhandler, artist Julie Ann Stricklin. Artists not pictured- Marina Alberti, Lee Rotsheck, Brynja Rotsheck.  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-mrenc120622-05.jpg
7/14
Commemorative painted beach rocks were presented to the artists  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-mrenc120622-04.jpg
8/14
Renate Engert, Jay Clark, Chamber of Commerce CEO Sherry Yardley, Mariah Kallhoff (representing Assembly member Tasha Boerner Horvath), Laura Charlton  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-mrenc120622-09.jpg
9/14
Gabriel Rebelo, past board Chair Jim Benedetti, Jim Engert, Amanda Engert  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-mrenc120622-08.jpg
10/14
Joe and Pam Schmidt, Renate Engert, Joe and Barb Orlando  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-mrenc120622-11.jpg
11/14
Mural artists Zach Weaver, Isabella Weaver, 101 Artists’ Colony President Danny Salzhandler, artist Julie Ann Stricklin. Artists not pictured- Marina Alberti, Lee Rotsheck, Brynja Rotsheck.  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-mrenc120622-02.jpg
12/14
Encinitas Chamber of Commerce board members Rock Swanson, Roueida Matin, board Chair David DaCosta  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-mrenc120622-15.jpg
13/14
Encinitas Mayor Tony Kranz with the family of Edgar Engert- Amanda, Renate, Jim, Nicholas, and Anne  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-mrenc120622-10.jpg
14/14
Renate Engert with friends  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

The Encinitas Visitor Center hosted a festive open house Dec. 6 to unveil its new iconic “Mr. Encinitas” mural and to kick-off the holiday season.“Mr. Encinitas” was a collaborative effort between local artists from 101 Artists’ Colony including Board President Danny Salzhandler and artists Isabella Weaver, Marina Alberti, Brynja Rotsheck, Zak Weaver, Lee Rotsheck and Julie Ann Stricklin. The event was open to the public and artists. Encinitas Chamber of Commerce staff and board members, the family of Edgar Engert and the Mayor of Encinitas attended.

The mural prominently features longtime philanthropist Edgar Engert, known locally as “Mr. Encinitas,” who brought Oktoberfest to Encinitas to share a portion of his German heritage. To bring people together, Edgar also started the city’s Holiday Parade. He was involved in a number of local organizations throughout the city, including the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce. Visit www.encinitasvisitorscenter.com.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement