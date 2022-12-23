Ada Harris School Toy Fair

Advertisement
Traveling Teams, by Gracie, Izzy, and Sophie  (Robert_McKenzie)
Lill Doll’s, by Lillian  (Robert_McKenzie)
Surehands, by Milo and Austin  (Robert_McKenzie)
The MG Plush, by Quinn  (Robert_McKenzie)
Dino Mountain, by Bryce and Parker  (Robert_McKenzie)
Mood Guy, by Isabel  (Robert_McKenzie)
Graff off the Wall, by Brody  (Robert_McKenzie)
Chose Chaos, by Luke  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Fris-Boom, by Stone and Caden  (Robert_McKenzie)
Sprout Bag, by Madeline and Paige  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Ballers Backpack, by Jonah  (Robert_McKenzie)
Duck World Set, by Jane  (Robert_McKenzie)
Spy vs. Spy, by Neev and Steel  (Robert_McKenzie)
Greenhouse Doll Surprise, by Ella and Dakota  (Robert_McKenzie)
Crown Cards, by Harlow and Isabelle  (Robert_McKenzie)
Auto Shop Surprise, by Tula  (Robert_McKenzie)
For the past three months, the 6th grade students at Ada Harris Elementary School worked hard at designing a new toy, developing the prototype, and creating marketing materials to make the case that the toy that they designed will become one of this holiday season’s hottest sellers.

The students had the opportunity to pitch the products that they created to their parents, representatives from the toy industry, and members of the Cardiff Schools community at the annual Ada Harris Toy Fair, which was held on Dec. 20.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

