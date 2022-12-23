Ada Harris School Toy Fair

For the past three months, the 6th grade students at Ada Harris Elementary School worked hard at designing a new toy, developing the prototype, and creating marketing materials to make the case that the toy that they designed will become one of this holiday season’s hottest sellers.

The students had the opportunity to pitch the products that they created to their parents, representatives from the toy industry, and members of the Cardiff Schools community at the annual Ada Harris Toy Fair, which was held on Dec. 20.

Photos by Robert McKenzie