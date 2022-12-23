Advertisement
Photo Galleries

Chanukah Celebration at Coastal Roots Farm

cm-coastal121822-11.jpg
1/8
Guests at the event  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-coastal121822-06.jpg
2/8
The Calderon family  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-coastal121822-07.jpg
3/8
The Adler family  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-coastal121822-05.jpg
4/8
Leah Deza and Eris  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-coastal121822-04.jpg
5/8
Samantha Morrow and Dylan  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-coastal121822-09.jpg
6/8
Maya Ruttenberg, Coastal Roots Farm Education Manager Sharone Oren  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-coastal121822-10.jpg
7/8
Coastal Roots Farm Education Manager Sharone Oren lead the guests in the traditional Chanukah singalong  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-coastal121822-08.jpg
8/8
Bryan and Ronnie Kraft with Logan and Nash  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

A Chanukah celebration was held at Coastal Roots Farm Dec. 18.

The event included candle and dreidel making out of natural items, harvest and taste a Farm-fresh snack, the opportunity to learn about photosynthesis and how to be a steward of the land, a chance to make herb infused oil using farm-fresh herbs, songs, a story, and the lighting of the first candle.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement