Chanukah Celebration at Coastal Roots Farm
1/8
Guests at the event (Robert_McKenzie)
2/8
The Calderon family (Robert_McKenzie)
3/8
The Adler family (Robert_McKenzie)
4/8
Leah Deza and Eris (Robert_McKenzie)
5/8
Samantha Morrow and Dylan (Robert_McKenzie)
6/8
Maya Ruttenberg, Coastal Roots Farm Education Manager Sharone Oren (Robert_McKenzie)
7/8
Coastal Roots Farm Education Manager Sharone Oren lead the guests in the traditional Chanukah singalong (Robert_McKenzie)
8/8
Bryan and Ronnie Kraft with Logan and Nash (Robert_McKenzie)
A Chanukah celebration was held at Coastal Roots Farm Dec. 18.
The event included candle and dreidel making out of natural items, harvest and taste a Farm-fresh snack, the opportunity to learn about photosynthesis and how to be a steward of the land, a chance to make herb infused oil using farm-fresh herbs, songs, a story, and the lighting of the first candle.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
