Student-led SDUHSD Cultural Bazaar celebrates diversity

Representatives from the Canyon Crest Academy and Torrey Pines High School South Asian Student Union 
Event organizer Shervin Goudarzi 
Teacher Donald Quinn, School Board Member Ringa Viskanta, event helper Viplove Rahate, event organizer Shervin Goudarzi, CCA Principal Brett Killeen 
Canyon Crest and San Dieguito Academy teacher Donald Quinn shares his views on the importance of sharing cultures 
Representatives from the Torrey Pines High School Asian Student Union 
Torrey Pines High School teacher Viviana Alvarado speaks about her experience as an immigrant from Costa Rica 
Representatives from the Canyon Crest Academy Flowers for the Future student group 
Representatives from the Canyon Crest Academy and Torrey Pines High School Jewish Clubs 
Representatives from the San Dieguito Academy Multicultural Antiracist Coalition 
Canyon Crest and San Dieguito Academy teacher Donald Quinn takes the mic from event organizer Shervin Goudarzi 
Representatives from the Torrey Pines High School Multicultural Student Association 
Representatives from the Canyon Crest Academy Japanese National Honor Society 
Representatives from the SDUHSD district-wide Diversify Our Narrative student group 
The SDUHSD district-wide Cultural Bazaar was held at Earl Warren Middle School  (jon clark)
Representatives from the Canyon Crest Academy Black Student Union  (jon clark)
The Torrey Pines Better TMRW Club aims to create a more inclusive environment and celebrate cultural diversity  (jon clark)
Representatives from the Canyon Crest Academy Korean American Club  (jon clark)
CCA Assistant Principal Garry Thornton, TPHS teacher Viviana Alvarado, CCA Principal Brett Killeen  (jon clark)
Representatives from the SDUHSD district-wide Diversify Our Narrative student group  (jon clark)
Canyon Crest and San Dieguito Academy teacher Donald Quinn uses a Japanese daruma doll to demonstrate cultural diversity  (jon clark)
Representatives from the Canyon Crest Academy Japanese National Honor Society  (jon clark)
Torrey Pines High School teacher Viviana Alvarado speaks about her experience as an immigrant from Costa Rica  (jon clark)
Representatives from the Torrey Pines High School Asian Student Union  (jon clark)
Participants at the SDUHSD district-wide Cultural Bazaar held at Earl Warren Middle School  (jon clark)
Katarina Maric, Kayli Peng  (jon clark)
Canyon Crest and San Dieguito Academy teacher Donald Quinn uses a Japanese daruma doll to draw out ideas from students  (jon clark)
Representatives from the Canyon Crest Academy Flowers for the Future student group  (jon clark)
Representatives from the Canyon Crest Academy Korean American Club  (jon clark)
San Dieguito Union High School District students held the first-ever Cultural Bazaar Dec. 10 at Earl Warren Middle School. The event was a chance for students to educate, connect and celebrate the diversity within the district with guest speakers, food, art, performances and club fundraisers.

This bazaar connected clubs at Canyon Crest, Torrey Pines, San Dieguito Academy and La Costa Canyon, a union of clubs such as the Diversify our Narrative club, South Asian Student Union, Black Student Union, Japanese National Honors Society, Korean American Club, the Gender Sexuality Alliance, Jewish Club, and Anti-Racism Coalition to name just a few.

Photos by Jon Clark

