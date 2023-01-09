Advertisement
Cyclovia Encinitas 2023

cm-cyclovia010823-29.jpg
1/25
Bike Walk Encinitas co-chair Kristine Schindler, Encinitas Parks & Rec Supervisor Nick Buck, Traffic and Public Safety Commissioner James Gross, Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath, Councilmember Bruce Ehlers, Councilmember /Encinitas Cyclovia event originator Joy Lyndes, Councilmember Kellie Hinze, California Senator Catherine Blakespear, Encinitas Parks and Recreation Director Travis Karlen  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cyclovia010823-34.jpg
2/25
A little help from Dad  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cyclovia010823-13.jpg
3/25
California Senator Catherine Blakespear and Jeremy Blakespear  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cyclovia010823-09.jpg
4/25
Riders  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cyclovia010823-22.jpg
5/25
Alex Karvoumis with Harper  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cyclovia010823-10.jpg
6/25
Lynn Selzer, California Senator Catherine Blakespear, Carol Wolf  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cyclovia010823-08.jpg
7/25
Brian Orr with Atlas, Harley, and Atticus  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cyclovia010823-28.jpg
8/25
Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath presented certificates of recognition to Encinitas Parks & Rec Supervisor Nick Buck and Encinitas Parks and Recreation Director Travis Karlen for their efforts producing Cyclovia  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cyclovia010823-17.jpg
9/25
Everyone enjoyed the car free streets  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cyclovia010823-38.jpg
10/25
The sunny day was a welcome relief after the recent storms  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cyclovia010823-35.jpg
11/25
Alvaro and Mariana Gallego, Andrea Caloca with Amelia  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cyclovia010823-30.jpg
12/25
Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath presented council members Bruce Ehlers, Kellie Hinze, and Joy Lyndes a certificate recognizing the City of Encinitas for Cyclovia  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cyclovia010823-33.jpg
13/25
cm-cyclovia010823-33.jpg  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cyclovia010823-15.jpg
14/25
Ted Boda, Jacob, Sebastian, Robert Gillespie  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cyclovia010823-24.jpg
15/25
Priscilla and Casey Sterk, with Dakota, Hudson and Waverly  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cyclovia010823-21.jpg
16/25
San Diego North Coastal Deputies Greg hoover and Chris Kombo  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cyclovia010823-23.jpg
17/25
Michael and Ashley McGregor, Ramon Galindo, Chris Mendiara, Roger Reed with Lucas  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cyclovia010823-03.jpg
18/25
Christina Patricia, Eric Norris, Alexander Weyant  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cyclovia010823-06.jpg
19/25
Matt and Alex Clark, with Rocky, Daisy, and Coco  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cyclovia010823-05.jpg
20/25
Kelly Gros with Julia and Nathaniel  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cyclovia010823-02.jpg
21/25
Christina Patricia, Eric Norris, Alexander Weyant  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cyclovia010823-07.jpg
22/25
Brian Orr with Atlas, Harley, and Atticus  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cyclovia010823-26.jpg
23/25
Encinitas Parks & Rec Supervisor Nick Buck and Lindsay Buck, with Emmie and Brady  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cyclovia010823-19.jpg
24/25
Jared and Nikki Sones, Lorena Heemsen, Lucia, Tiago, Quinn, Rory, Tatiana, Josie  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cyclovia010823-01.jpg
25/25
The Vasquez and Sanchez families  (Robert_McKenzie)
Many area residents participated in Cyclovia Encinitas on Jan. 8. Presented by Encinitas BCycle/Trek/Electra, South Coast Highway 101 was closed to cars from D Street to J Street, allowing people to get out and explore downtown Encinitas at a different pace, by bike, on foot or other means of self-powered transportation.

In addition to the shops and eateries located along the open street, the event included a bicycle safety rodeo, bike skills course, bike and helmet decorating station, informational booths, and more.

Cyclovia Encinitas is a partnership effort between the City of Encinitas, the city’s Environmental Commission, and Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission along with other partners. The event promotes mobility and the city’s Climate Action Plan.

For more information visit EncinitasCA.gov/Cyclovia. Photos by Robert McKenzie.

