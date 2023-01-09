Cyclovia Encinitas 2023

Many area residents participated in Cyclovia Encinitas on Jan. 8. Presented by Encinitas BCycle/Trek/Electra, South Coast Highway 101 was closed to cars from D Street to J Street, allowing people to get out and explore downtown Encinitas at a different pace, by bike, on foot or other means of self-powered transportation.

In addition to the shops and eateries located along the open street, the event included a bicycle safety rodeo, bike skills course, bike and helmet decorating station, informational booths, and more.

Cyclovia Encinitas is a partnership effort between the City of Encinitas, the city’s Environmental Commission, and Mobility and Traffic Safety Commission along with other partners. The event promotes mobility and the city’s Climate Action Plan.

For more information visit EncinitasCA.gov/Cyclovia. Photos by Robert McKenzie.