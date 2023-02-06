Advertisement
Oak Crest Middle School Career Day

Christine Rothman spoke to students about her career as a City and Environmental Planner 
Gwen Goodkin spoke to students about her career as a Fiction Writer 
Jason Williams spoke to students about his career as a Scientist in the biotech industry 
Dr. Marian Holland spoke to students about her career as a Cardiologist 
Jeff Charles spoke to students about working in Information Technology 
Dr. Susan Kurtik, Aerospace Project Manager at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory  (jon clark)
Jim Engert talks about his career as a Finish Carpenter and General Contractor 
Michael Burnett spoke to students about the variety of jobs available in the field of Journalism and Photojournalism 
Deanna Meier spoke to students about careers in Marine Biology 
Apryl Pidding spoke to students about her career as a Nurse Practitioner 
Jim Simcoe spoke to students about his career as an Application Developer 
Apryl Pidding spoke to students about her career as a Nurse Practitioner 
Victor Sanchez spoke to students about his career as an Artist 
Dr. Susan Kurtik spoke to students about careers with the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory 
Christine Rothman spoke to students about her career as a City and Environmental Planner 
Oak Crest Middle School Principal Katie Friedrichs with guest speaker Gabriel Fischer from the SD Parks and Recreation Department  (jon clark)
Alison Hill spoke to students about her career as a Civil Engineer 
Jim Engert talks about his career as a Finish Carpenter and General Contractor 
Oak Crest Middle School Principal Katie Friedrichs with guest speaker Gabriel Fischer from the SD Parks and Recreation Department 
Oak Crest Middle School Principal Katie Friedrichs (center) with students Alexandra P. and Will F. at Career Day 
Dr. Marian Holland spoke to students about her career as a Cardiologist 
Stephanie Duerden spoke to students about her career as a Marketing Artist 
Jason Williams spoke to students about his career as a Scientist in the biotech industry 
Shannon MacMillan spoke to students about her career as a professional soccer player and working in the front office for the San Diego Loyal 
Dr. Susan Kurtik spoke to students about careers with the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory 
Deanna Meier spoke to students about careers in Marine Biology  (jon clark)
Jim Engert talks about his career as a Finish Carpenter and General Contractor  (jon clark)
Jim Simcoe spoke to students about his career as an Application Developer 
Oak Crest Middle School held its first Career Day for students on Jan. 27. The event provided an “opportunity for students to listen to presenters, ask questions, and consider what careers spark their interest.” More than 50 presenters from the community attended the event.

Photos by Jon Clark

