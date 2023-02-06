Oak Crest Middle School Career Day
1/28
Christine Rothman spoke to students about her career as a City and Environmental Planner
2/28
Gwen Goodkin spoke to students about her career as a Fiction Writer
3/28
Jason Williams spoke to students about his career as a Scientist in the biotech industry
4/28
Dr. Marian Holland spoke to students about her career as a Cardiologist
5/28
Jeff Charles spoke to students about working in Information Technology
6/28
Dr. Susan Kurtik, Aerospace Project Manager at the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (jon clark)
7/28
Jim Engert talks about his career as a Finish Carpenter and General Contractor
8/28
Michael Burnett spoke to students about the variety of jobs available in the field of Journalism and Photojournalism
9/28
Deanna Meier spoke to students about careers in Marine Biology
10/28
Apryl Pidding spoke to students about her career as a Nurse Practitioner
11/28
Jim Simcoe spoke to students about his career as an Application Developer
12/28
Apryl Pidding spoke to students about her career as a Nurse Practitioner
13/28
Victor Sanchez spoke to students about his career as an Artist
14/28
Dr. Susan Kurtik spoke to students about careers with the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
15/28
Christine Rothman spoke to students about her career as a City and Environmental Planner
16/28
Oak Crest Middle School Principal Katie Friedrichs with guest speaker Gabriel Fischer from the SD Parks and Recreation Department (jon clark)
17/28
Alison Hill spoke to students about her career as a Civil Engineer
18/28
Jim Engert talks about his career as a Finish Carpenter and General Contractor
19/28
Oak Crest Middle School Principal Katie Friedrichs with guest speaker Gabriel Fischer from the SD Parks and Recreation Department
20/28
Oak Crest Middle School Principal Katie Friedrichs (center) with students Alexandra P. and Will F. at Career Day
21/28
Dr. Marian Holland spoke to students about her career as a Cardiologist
22/28
Stephanie Duerden spoke to students about her career as a Marketing Artist
23/28
Jason Williams spoke to students about his career as a Scientist in the biotech industry
24/28
Shannon MacMillan spoke to students about her career as a professional soccer player and working in the front office for the San Diego Loyal
25/28
Dr. Susan Kurtik spoke to students about careers with the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory
26/28
Deanna Meier spoke to students about careers in Marine Biology (jon clark)
27/28
Jim Engert talks about his career as a Finish Carpenter and General Contractor (jon clark)
28/28
Jim Simcoe spoke to students about his career as an Application Developer
Share
Oak Crest Middle School held its first Career Day for students on Jan. 27. The event provided an “opportunity for students to listen to presenters, ask questions, and consider what careers spark their interest.” More than 50 presenters from the community attended the event.
Photos by Jon Clark
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.