Racing fun: 2023 Kook Run
1/19
Pannikin Runners and Ultra Buds (Robert_McKenzie)
2/19
West Coast Road Runners (Robert_McKenzie)
3/19
San Diego Track Club Elite (Robert_McKenzie)
4/19
Jocelyn Roncal, Alex Yarid, Jon Carter, Oriana Yarid, Sean Luko (Robert_McKenzie)
5/19
San Diego Track Club (Robert_McKenzie)
6/19
Eloz Racing Team (Robert_McKenzie)
7/19
Aliens Jenna Levy, Allison Kelly, Peter Prusinski, Sarah Simmons (Robert_McKenzie)
8/19
Runners head south on the 101 (Robert_McKenzie)
9/19
Runners on the course (Robert_McKenzie)
10/19
Brian Gossett, Keira, Taylor, Stacy Gossett (Robert_McKenzie)
11/19
Finisher medals (Robert_McKenzie)
12/19
The Nine Dwarfs (Robert_McKenzie)
13/19
Captain America was one of many superheros on the course (Robert_McKenzie)
14/19
Jill Armstrong, Arthur Vanden Brink, Dawn Kramer (Robert_McKenzie)
15/19
Charlotte Forgey-Jahn, Holly Debenham, Elisabeth McCallum (Robert_McKenzie)
16/19
Happy new year fireworks team Dana Cleff, Debra Cleff, Bob Webb, Leslie Vaughan (Robert_McKenzie)
17/19
Jared Rodrigues, Supergirl Sheila Norman (Robert_McKenzie)
18/19
Runners at the start (Robert_McKenzie)
19/19
Pannikin Runners and Ultra Buds (Robert_McKenzie)
Share
The popular Kook Run returned to Encinitas on Feb. 12, Super Bowl Sunday. Participants ran on the 5K or 10K course on Coast Highway 101, taking in views of the Pacific Ocean and the Cardiff Kook. The event also included costume contests, a pro and elite 10K race, a post-race finish line festival, a Junior Kook Run held Feb. 11, and more,
This year the Kook Run’s official charity beneficiaries includes the Encinitas Ecke YMCA and Cardiff 101 Main Street.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.