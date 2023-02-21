Advertisement
Photo Galleries

Racing fun: 2023 Kook Run

cm-kook021223-12.jpg
1/19
Pannikin Runners and Ultra Buds  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kook021223-01.jpg
2/19
West Coast Road Runners  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kook021223-02.jpg
3/19
San Diego Track Club Elite  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kook021223-05.jpg
4/19
Jocelyn Roncal, Alex Yarid, Jon Carter, Oriana Yarid, Sean Luko  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kook021223-06.jpg
5/19
San Diego Track Club  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kook021223-16.jpg
6/19
Eloz Racing Team  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kook021223-14.jpg
7/19
Aliens Jenna Levy, Allison Kelly, Peter Prusinski, Sarah Simmons  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kook021223-20.jpg
8/19
Runners head south on the 101  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kook021223-18.jpg
9/19
Runners on the course  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kook021223-15.jpg
10/19
Brian Gossett, Keira, Taylor, Stacy Gossett  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kook021223-13.jpg
11/19
Finisher medals  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kook021223-09.jpg
12/19
The Nine Dwarfs  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kook021223-19.jpg
13/19
Captain America was one of many superheros on the course  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kook021223-10.jpg
14/19
Jill Armstrong, Arthur Vanden Brink, Dawn Kramer  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kook021223-08.jpg
15/19
Charlotte Forgey-Jahn, Holly Debenham, Elisabeth McCallum  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kook021223-07.jpg
16/19
Happy new year fireworks team Dana Cleff, Debra Cleff, Bob Webb, Leslie Vaughan  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kook021223-04.jpg
17/19
Jared Rodrigues, Supergirl Sheila Norman  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kook021223-17.jpg
18/19
Runners at the start  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-kook021223-11.jpg
19/19
Pannikin Runners and Ultra Buds  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

The popular Kook Run returned to Encinitas on Feb. 12, Super Bowl Sunday. Participants ran on the 5K or 10K course on Coast Highway 101, taking in views of the Pacific Ocean and the Cardiff Kook. The event also included costume contests, a pro and elite 10K race, a post-race finish line festival, a Junior Kook Run held Feb. 11, and more,

This year the Kook Run’s official charity beneficiaries includes the Encinitas Ecke YMCA and Cardiff 101 Main Street.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement