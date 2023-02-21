Racing fun: 2023 Kook Run

The popular Kook Run returned to Encinitas on Feb. 12, Super Bowl Sunday. Participants ran on the 5K or 10K course on Coast Highway 101, taking in views of the Pacific Ocean and the Cardiff Kook. The event also included costume contests, a pro and elite 10K race, a post-race finish line festival, a Junior Kook Run held Feb. 11, and more,

This year the Kook Run’s official charity beneficiaries includes the Encinitas Ecke YMCA and Cardiff 101 Main Street.

Photos by Robert McKenzie