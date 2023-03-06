Advertisement
Cardiff Farmers Market opens

cm-cardiff030423-06.jpg
1/18
Senator Catherine Blakespear, Cardiff 101 Main Street President Joy Sheppard and Executive Director Alison Wielechowski are joined by local officials at the ribbon cutting  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cardiff030423-08.jpg
2/18
Senator Catherine Blakespear, Cardiff 101 Main Street President Joy Sheppard and Executive Director Alison Wielechowski are joined by local officials at the ribbon cutting  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cardiff030423-25.jpg
3/18
Sye Samad of www.SunfireHotSauce.com  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cardiff030423-02.jpg
4/18
Senator Catherine Blakespear with a proclamation recognizing the Farmers Market, Cardiff 101 Main Street Executive Director Alison Wielechowski, Francine Busby  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cardiff030423-09.jpg
5/18
Cipriano Vargas (representing Terra Lawsen-Remer), Haley Kubik (representing Tasha Boerner Horvath), Cardiff 101 board member Susan Hays, Executive Director Alison Wielechowski, President Joy Sheppard, Shannon Bradley (representing Congressman Mike Levin)  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cardiff030423-13.jpg
6/18
Jacqui White selling beautiful avocados to Paulette Brown  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cardiff030423-26.jpg
7/18
The French Gourmet was one of many restaurants bringing fine foods to the Market  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cardiff030423-17.jpg
8/18
MP Family Farm sells popular fruit baskets  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cardiff030423-12.jpg
9/18
Business was brisk for fruit sellers  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cardiff030423-11.jpg
10/18
Violinist Fritz entertained  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cardiff030423-18.jpg
11/18
Megan Humber selects some juicy strawberries  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cardiff030423-19.jpg
12/18
Michelle and Steve Dern will be enjoying their mixed mushrooms  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cardiff030423-29.jpg
13/18
Darian Quidachay of Caked Bakery  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cardiff030423-03.jpg
14/18
The community came out in big numbers to support opening day at the Market  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cardiff030423-20.jpg
15/18
Greg and Sarina Reuschle of Wonderland Farm with their award-winning basil  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cardiff030423-15.jpg
16/18
Liz Martinez, Layla Wise with fruit vendor  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cardiff030423-14.jpg
17/18
Sharing a laugh  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-cardiff030423-10.jpg
18/18
Shane Albrent (owner of The Violin Shop), Mark and Brit Roennigke, Ilsa, Fritz  (Robert_McKenzie)
On March 4 the Cardiff 101 Mainstreet Association began hosting a weekly farmers market every Saturday at MiraCosta College’s San Elijo campus. The inaugural market included live music from Encinitas-based The Violin Shop and the first 150 guests received a free Cardiff Farmers Market tote bag stuffed with goodies from local businesses. Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the certified California farmers market will feature locally-sourced produce sold by local farmers, music, a selection of prepared food vendors and local craft vendors and makers.

For more information, visit cardifffarmersmarket.com/wordle

Photos by Robert McKenzie

