Cardiff Farmers Market opens

On March 4 the Cardiff 101 Mainstreet Association began hosting a weekly farmers market every Saturday at MiraCosta College’s San Elijo campus. The inaugural market included live music from Encinitas-based The Violin Shop and the first 150 guests received a free Cardiff Farmers Market tote bag stuffed with goodies from local businesses. Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the certified California farmers market will feature locally-sourced produce sold by local farmers, music, a selection of prepared food vendors and local craft vendors and makers.

For more information, visit cardifffarmersmarket.com/wordle

Photos by Robert McKenzie