Encinitas Little League Opening Day
Encinitas Little League Vice President Malia Matthews (left), President Ted Haberfield (back row 3rd from right), with coaches and some of the more than 700 2023 players (Robert_McKenzie)
Coaches Mike Marsh and Ed Fugit, and some of the The Royals (8-10) (Robert_McKenzie)
Nick Goldberg, Keegan, Hank, Jack, Matt Turner, Nicole Nore (Robert_McKenzie)
Mason, Scout, Jesse, Brixton (Robert_McKenzie)
Sean and Kendyl Kenny, Landon, Charlie, Levi, Jaxon, Danielle and Dan Murphy (Robert_McKenzie)
Max, Lincoln, Chase (Robert_McKenzie)
The Marauders (5-6) (Robert_McKenzie)
Teammates and families (Robert_McKenzie)
Friends and teammates (Robert_McKenzie)
Bradley Stone, Gunner, Finley, Paula Jewell (Robert_McKenzie)
Jessica Whittaker, JJ, Michael, and Hank (Robert_McKenzie)
Justin Der, Harrison, Easton, and Kennedy (Robert_McKenzie)
Garrett Henry and The Tides (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas Little League kicked off its 2023 spring season March 4 at Ecke Sports Park. The Opening Day featured a variety of events, team announcements, an equipment drive and more. Visit www.ellbaseball.org.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
