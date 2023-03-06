Advertisement
San Dieguito American Legion Post 416 holds tribute dinner for Retired Navy pilot Royce Williams

Guests celebrating Captain E. Royce Williams  (Robert_McKenzie)
Major USMC (Ret) Brillo Licari, USN (Ret) William Reid HMC, Luis Lopez Sr., Major US Army (Ret) Luis Lopez Jr.  (Robert_McKenzie)
Major USMC (Ret) Brillo Licari, USN (Ret) William Reid HMC, Luis Lopez Sr., Major US Army (Ret) Luis Lopez Jr.  (Robert_McKenzie)
Former Commander San Dieguito American Legion Post 416/Operation Just Reward Chair Steve Lewandowski, Captain E. Royce Williams USN, Retired, Navy Cross and American Legion Medal of Valor recipient, American Legion Area 5 & District 22 Commissioner Peter-Rolf Ohnstad  (Robert_McKenzie)
Tammy Sande (personal aide to Captain E. Royce Williams), Song Baik, Korean-American Association of San Diego President Hwang Ki Baik, Former Commander San Dieguito American Legion Post 416/Operation Just Reward Chair Steve Lewandowski  (Robert_McKenzie)
CWO Lisa Broadfield, Natalia Terreros, Nancy and Zach Zacharias  (Robert_McKenzie)
Standing: Mark Maus, Jim Gasparo. Seated: Darrell and Jo Maus, Harlan Gruenstein  (Robert_McKenzie)
Barry and Amy Stemler, Linda Stull, Col USAF (Ret) Mark Dougherty  (Robert_McKenzie)
Tommy Head, Diana and Roger Box  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Distinguished Flying Cross Society Executive Vice President Col USAF (Ret) Warren Eastman, Lt. Col USAF (Ret) Linda Cleary-Eastman, The Distinguished Flying Cross Society President/CEO Chuck Sweeney  (Robert_McKenzie)
Photograph of Capt. E. Royce Williams and his plane  (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas Mayor Tony Kranz, Captain E. Royce Williams USN, Retired, Navy Cross and American Legion Medal of Valor recipient  (Robert_McKenzie)
Former Commander San Dieguito American Legion Post 416/Operation Just Reward Chair Steve Lewandowski, Greg and Anh Filhart, Derek Greco  (Robert_McKenzie)
San Dieguito American Legion Post 416 honored held a tribute dinner event Feb. 26 at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club to honor Captain E. Royce Williams USN, Retired, Navy Cross and American Legion Medal of Valor recipient. Seventy years ago in the skies over North Korea, U.S. Navy fighter pilot Royce Williams “bravely pulled off the greatest feats in aviation history. For 35 minutes, he engaged solo in an aerial dogfight with seven Soviet MiG-15 pilots, downing at least four jets before escaping to land his heavily damaged F9F-5 Panther jet on a U.S. aircraft carrier.” -- sdpost416.org

Photos by Robert McKenzie

