San Dieguito American Legion Post 416 holds tribute dinner for Retired Navy pilot Royce Williams

San Dieguito American Legion Post 416 honored held a tribute dinner event Feb. 26 at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club to honor Captain E. Royce Williams USN, Retired, Navy Cross and American Legion Medal of Valor recipient. Seventy years ago in the skies over North Korea, U.S. Navy fighter pilot Royce Williams “bravely pulled off the greatest feats in aviation history. For 35 minutes, he engaged solo in an aerial dogfight with seven Soviet MiG-15 pilots, downing at least four jets before escaping to land his heavily damaged F9F-5 Panther jet on a U.S. aircraft carrier.” -- sdpost416.org

Photos by Robert McKenzie