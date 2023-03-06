The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce hosts Senior Expo
Embracing Retirement was the theme of Senior Expo 2023 (Robert_McKenzie)
Senior Living Education Series (www.SeniorLivingEducationSeries.com and www.SDMatureMoves.com) - Christie LeVander, Harriet Preovolos, Ric LeVander, John Cotter (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas Historical Society (www.EncinitasHistoricalSociety.org) President Carolyn Cope, Lynn Lasko, Diane Osborne (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas Rotary (www.EncinitasRotary.com) Rotarians (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas Chamber of Commerce Community Relations/Membership Carol Knight, Chamber Chairman David DaCosta of sponsor DaCosta Properties Real Estate, (www.DaCostaProperties.com), Therese Farley of sponsor Belmont Village Community Relations, (www.BelmontVillage.com), Chamber CEO Sherry Yardley (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas Chamber of Commerce staff (www.EncinitasChamber.com) (Robert_McKenzie)
San Diego County Sheriff’s Department volunteer Bill Simon, Crime Prevention Specialist George Hernandez, volunteer Brian Asamoto (Robert_McKenzie)
Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito (www.assistanceleague.org) volunteers Ele Lavender (seated) and Stella Ramos, store manager Shelley DeGanna (Robert_McKenzie)
Gary Holtermann, Joyce Hudson, Partner in Aging (www.PartnerInAging.com) Director of Marketing & Community Relations Sherri Singleton (Robert_McKenzie)
Richard Andrews has his blood pressure checked by sponsor True Care Health Care (www.TrueCare.org) medical Assistant Annaly Ortiz (Robert_McKenzie)
Alice Jacobson of senior services provider Alice Assists (Robert_McKenzie)
Professional Senior Assistant Kris Powell, Community Resource Center Non-Profit/Thrift (www.CRCNCC.org) volunteer Kristin Springboro (Robert_McKenzie)
The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce hosted its Senior Expo “Embracing Retirement” on Feb. 25 at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center. Despite the rainy weather, nearly 300 people attended the event brought to the community by the Encinitas Chamber in partnership with the City of Encinitas.
The Expo offered valuable information to those retiring soon, those that are retired and families of aging individuals. The event included exhibitors, opportunity drawings, refreshments and a breakfast hosted by the Encinitas Rotary’s Home Team, and more.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
