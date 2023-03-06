The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce hosts Senior Expo

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce hosted its Senior Expo “Embracing Retirement” on Feb. 25 at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center. Despite the rainy weather, nearly 300 people attended the event brought to the community by the Encinitas Chamber in partnership with the City of Encinitas.

The Expo offered valuable information to those retiring soon, those that are retired and families of aging individuals. The event included exhibitors, opportunity drawings, refreshments and a breakfast hosted by the Encinitas Rotary’s Home Team, and more.

Photos by Robert McKenzie