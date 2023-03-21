Advertisement
Ocean Knoll Elementary School hosts first annual Zero Waste Green Festival

cm-green031723-09.jpg
1/23
Cas, Warren, AJ  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-green031723-13.jpg
2/23
Ellie, Cleo, Sienna, Charlie  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-green031723-20.jpg
3/23
Roberto Trada, who drove down from Oxnard, shows Keely how to plant seeds  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-green031723-05.jpg
4/23
Emmie, Kiara, Violeta  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-green031723-17.jpg
5/23
Beth Visscher, Ashley Pirrello, Dawn Burcham, Green Team Rep Justin Allen, PTA Outdoor Ocean Chair Hari Jot Khalsa-Rhodes, Master Gardener/school consultant Karen Saake, Taya Glynn  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-green031723-10.jpg
6/23
Saar, Dempsey, Crosby, Eliana  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-green031723-03.jpg
7/23
Brian, Adelaide, Grammy Cynthia  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-green031723-21.jpg
8/23
Students and families enjoyed a sunny day  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-green031723-18.jpg
9/23
Emelia and Imani in the school chicken coop  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-green031723-02.jpg
10/23
Dax, Keely, Rosemary  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-green031723-23.jpg
11/23
Students learned how a stationary bike can be used to generate electricity  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-green031723-06.jpg
12/23
BCK Programs Managing Partner Camille Sowinski, Charlie, Sienna, JD Medford, Felix  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-green031723-19.jpg
13/23
Carla Smith, Violet, Heather Stark, Gretta, Tyler Smith  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-green031723-14.jpg
14/23
Cleo at the bag toss on the obstacle course  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-green031723-07.jpg
15/23
BCK Programs Managing Partner Camille Sowinski, Charlie, Sienna, JD Medford, Felix  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-green031723-15.jpg
16/23
Nicole Florence, Dylan, www.FeedingSanDiego.org Community Outreach Coordinator Michelle Berger  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-green031723-16.jpg
17/23
Fiona brought her Irish sprit on St. Patrick’s Day  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-green031723-22.jpg
18/23
Lee Coulter entertained  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-green031723-24.jpg
19/23
Hawaiian dancers performed for the guests  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-green031723-04.jpg
20/23
Guests were treated to cookies and muffins  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-green031723-12.jpg
21/23
Cleo, Sienna  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-green031723-08.jpg
22/23
Finley, Avery, Waylon  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-green031723-11.jpg
23/23
Louise, Megan Winter  (Robert_McKenzie)
Ocean Knoll Elementary School held its first annual Zero Waste Green Festival on March 17.

As part of the festival, the Community Share Table provided attendees an opportunity to sign-up and share easy ways to be more green at home. The festival is designed to engage attendees on sustainability issues and inspire them to consider ways to reduce their waste profile in everyday life. Exhibits featuring innovative approaches to minimizing waste were on display.

Attendees also had the opportunity to enjoy student performances, singer-songwriter Lee Coulter, hula dancers, fresh pizza made from ingredients from the Ocean Knoll Children’s Farm, muffins and lemonade made by students, Kianes Shave Ice, community ambassadors, learning activities, and games. All proceeds from the event will go towards the care and upkeep of the Ocean Knoll Children’s Farm.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

