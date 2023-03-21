Ocean Knoll Elementary School hosts first annual Zero Waste Green Festival
Ocean Knoll Elementary School held its first annual Zero Waste Green Festival on March 17.
As part of the festival, the Community Share Table provided attendees an opportunity to sign-up and share easy ways to be more green at home. The festival is designed to engage attendees on sustainability issues and inspire them to consider ways to reduce their waste profile in everyday life. Exhibits featuring innovative approaches to minimizing waste were on display.
Attendees also had the opportunity to enjoy student performances, singer-songwriter Lee Coulter, hula dancers, fresh pizza made from ingredients from the Ocean Knoll Children’s Farm, muffins and lemonade made by students, Kianes Shave Ice, community ambassadors, learning activities, and games. All proceeds from the event will go towards the care and upkeep of the Ocean Knoll Children’s Farm.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.