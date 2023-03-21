Ocean Knoll Elementary School hosts first annual Zero Waste Green Festival

Cleo at the bag toss on the obstacle course (Robert_McKenzie)

Students learned how a stationary bike can be used to generate electricity (Robert_McKenzie)

Roberto Trada, who drove down from Oxnard, shows Keely how to plant seeds (Robert_McKenzie)

Ocean Knoll Elementary School held its first annual Zero Waste Green Festival on March 17.

As part of the festival, the Community Share Table provided attendees an opportunity to sign-up and share easy ways to be more green at home. The festival is designed to engage attendees on sustainability issues and inspire them to consider ways to reduce their waste profile in everyday life. Exhibits featuring innovative approaches to minimizing waste were on display.

Attendees also had the opportunity to enjoy student performances, singer-songwriter Lee Coulter, hula dancers, fresh pizza made from ingredients from the Ocean Knoll Children’s Farm, muffins and lemonade made by students, Kianes Shave Ice, community ambassadors, learning activities, and games. All proceeds from the event will go towards the care and upkeep of the Ocean Knoll Children’s Farm.

Photos by Robert McKenzie