Encinitas Rotary Club’s orange-picking event helps feed people in need
1/12
Encinitas Rotary and SDA Interact Club (Robert_McKenzie)
2/12
Carolyn Cope, Robin and Linda Grensted, Doug Long (Robert_McKenzie)
3/12
SDA Interact members hard at work (Robert_McKenzie)
4/12
SDA Interact members Hayley Bloomfield, Briselda Ramirez, Carmela Upton (Robert_McKenzie)
5/12
Chloe Howard (Robert_McKenzie)
6/12
Susie Cutter, Chris Colton (Robert_McKenzie)
7/12
Mike Walsh (Robert_McKenzie)
8/12
SDA Interact co-presidents Abbey Colvin and Chloe Howard, Vice President Guitar Chanabua, Interact members Sophia Largent, Cindy Reyes, Blaize Alkhas (Robert_McKenzie)
9/12
Josie Colvin, Loretta Torti (Robert_McKenzie)
10/12
Dennis Herald, Terry Ahsing, Todd Derr (Robert_McKenzie)
11/12
Carolyn Cope, Loretta Torti, Blaize Alkhas (Robert_McKenzie)
12/12
San Dieguito Academy Interact Club members (Robert_McKenzie)
Share
Encinitas Rotary Club members gathered March 25 at the Lilian Rice Estate in Rancho Santa Fe to pick oranges to give to the Encinitas Community Resource Center and ProduceGood. The oranges will benefit many people in need throughout North County. The event was the Rotary Club’s second annual orange-picking event.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.