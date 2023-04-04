San Dieguito Academy Foundation hosts ‘A Starry Night’ fundraiser

The San Diegutio Academy Foundation held its 25th annual fundraiser “A Starry Night” March 25 at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Encinitas. The event included dinner, auction and more. The SDA Foundation is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization established in 1997 “to support quality education programs, innovative classroom practices and support to over 43,000 students.”

To learn more visit sdafoundation.com.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

