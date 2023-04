Encinitas Spring Egg Hunt

Community members welcomed Easter weekend April 8 at the city of Encinitas’ fun-filled Spring Egg Hunt held at Encinitas Community Park. This year’s event also featured Hullabaloo live in concert.

Tim and Sarah Leonard with Lucy and Charlotte (Robert_McKenzie)

Felicia Aguiar and Brian Smith, with Summer (Robert_McKenzie)

Mi Zhou and Xin Zhan, with Mila and Oscar (Robert_McKenzie)

Britni and Roger Urbina, with Aliyah and Adeyah (Robert_McKenzie)

Krista and Adam Selhorst, with Xavier (Robert_McKenzie)

