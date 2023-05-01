38th annual Encinitas Spring Street Fair
1/15
Xander, Eleanor Southwell, Genevieve Black (www.PamperedChef.biz/genblack), Renee Southwell (Robert_McKenzie)
2/15
Encinitas Chamber of Commerce members Carol Sanborn, Carol Knight, and Michael Glenn (Robert_McKenzie)
3/15
Matt (with Bennett) and Victoria Anderson, and Cullen (Robert_McKenzie)
4/15
Kati Stanton with Kai and Cait with their Ice Box truck (Robert_McKenzie)
5/15
San Diego County Sherriff Department Deputy Lavinia Fifita, Dispatcher Kristina Newton. Background Investigator Tony Epenesa (Robert_McKenzie)
6/15
Andrew and Tera Peterson, with Sloan and Penelope (Robert_McKenzie)
7/15
Ron Floyd and Kathy Fleming (Robert_McKenzie)
8/15
Kasia Randal (www.KasiaRandalljewelry.com), Krissy Mattison (www.saltyknotsmacrame.com) (Robert_McKenzie)
9/15
Angela Gomez, Sole, Joanne Albano (Robert_McKenzie)
10/15
Andrea DeRosa with Luca (Robert_McKenzie)
11/15
Matthew Dolan with Lucia and Josie (Robert_McKenzie)
12/15
Encinitas and North Coast Democratic Club members (Robert_McKenzie)
13/15
Mike and Denise Rodriguez with Dakota (Robert_McKenzie)
14/15
Seth and Katie Stewart with Summer, Will and Lily (Robert_McKenzie)
15/15
Encinitas Lions Club members Bill Crawford, Sandy Mangini, John Zack, Sue Coyle (Robert_McKenzie)
Share
The 38th annual Encinitas Spring Street Fair took place April 29-30, sponsored by Ting Internet, in downtown Encinitas. The event featured more than 450 vendors, three stages with entertainment and a beer garden, along with rides for children and festivities. Visit encinitas101.com,
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.