Advertisement
Photo Galleries

38th annual Encinitas Spring Street Fair

cm-street042923-02.jpg
1/15
Xander, Eleanor Southwell, Genevieve Black (www.PamperedChef.biz/genblack), Renee Southwell  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-street042923-07.jpg
2/15
Encinitas Chamber of Commerce members Carol Sanborn, Carol Knight, and Michael Glenn  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-street042923-12.jpg
3/15
Matt (with Bennett) and Victoria Anderson, and Cullen  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-street042923-15.jpg
4/15
Kati Stanton with Kai and Cait with their Ice Box truck  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-street042923-05.jpg
5/15
San Diego County Sherriff Department Deputy Lavinia Fifita, Dispatcher Kristina Newton. Background Investigator Tony Epenesa  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-street042923-01.jpg
6/15
Andrew and Tera Peterson, with Sloan and Penelope  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-street042923-11.jpg
7/15
Ron Floyd and Kathy Fleming  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-street042923-04.jpg
8/15
Kasia Randal (www.KasiaRandalljewelry.com), Krissy Mattison (www.saltyknotsmacrame.com)  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-street042923-08.jpg
9/15
Angela Gomez, Sole, Joanne Albano  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-street042923-09.jpg
10/15
Andrea DeRosa with Luca  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-street042923-10.jpg
11/15
Matthew Dolan with Lucia and Josie  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-street042923-14.jpg
12/15
Encinitas and North Coast Democratic Club members  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-street042923-03.jpg
13/15
Mike and Denise Rodriguez with Dakota  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-street042923-06.jpg
14/15
Seth and Katie Stewart with Summer, Will and Lily  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-street042923-13.jpg
15/15
Encinitas Lions Club members Bill Crawford, Sandy Mangini, John Zack, Sue Coyle  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

The 38th annual Encinitas Spring Street Fair took place April 29-30, sponsored by Ting Internet, in downtown Encinitas. The event featured more than 450 vendors, three stages with entertainment and a beer garden, along with rides for children and festivities. Visit encinitas101.com,
Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement