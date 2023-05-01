Cardiff School District hosts open house celebration of new campus
Francine Busby presents Trustee President Rhea Stewart with a certificate from Senator Blakespear recognizing the occasion (Robert_McKenzie)
Cutting of the ribbon opening the campus (Robert_McKenzie)
Teachers and retired teachers attending the event (Robert_McKenzie)
Students attending the ribbon cutting (Robert_McKenzie)
The Cardiff School new campus (Robert_McKenzie)
Superintendent Jill Vinson, Cardiff School Board of Trustees members Andrew Howard, Nancy Orr, Shad Thielman, President Rhea Stewart, Ashok Swaminathan (Robert_McKenzie)
Kelly Corning and Savanna (Robert_McKenzie)
The Cardiff School District held an open house celebration April 20 of the new Cardiff School campus located at 1888 Montgomery Avenue, Cardiff.
The event featured a student performance, followed by a video production and ribbon-cutting ceremony. Afterward, visitors had the opportunity to tour the campus including its new multipurpose room and modern classrooms as well as enjoy the field and play area.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
