Encinitas National Little League Home Run Derby
1/14
Friends and family with The Astros (Robert_McKenzie)
2/14
Coach Sierra Izzard and the Orioles (Robert_McKenzie)
3/14
Judy Collier, Luca and Brittany Nardio, Brian Norton, with Carson, LJ, Holden and Wallace (Robert_McKenzie)
4/14
Coaches Grant Vahalla, Daniel Vahalla, and Chad Loflen and the Royals (Robert_McKenzie)
5/14
Katie Skirvin, with Ben and Luke (Robert_McKenzie)
6/14
ENLL First Lady Courtney Jasper (far right) and friends (Robert_McKenzie)
7/14
Friends and family enjoying opening day (Robert_McKenzie)
8/14
Players ready to start the season (Robert_McKenzie)
9/14
Nicole and Alex Gunn, with Landon, Ben, and Matisse (Robert_McKenzie)
10/14
Janette and Santino Tropea, with Sofia and Luca (Robert_McKenzie)
11/14
Coach Greg Uruburu and the Red Sox (Robert_McKenzie)
12/14
Brooke and the Friar (Robert_McKenzie)
13/14
Kicking back with the Friar (Robert_McKenzie)
14/14
Coaches Red Griswold and Shawn Swanson and the Angels (Robert_McKenzie)
Share
Encinitas National Little League held its 4th annual Home Run Derby event April 23 at Park Dale Lane Elementary School.
The event included player recognition, speeches, team announcements and lots of homeruns from all ages 5-12, For more information visit: www.enll.org
Photos by Rob McKenzie
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.