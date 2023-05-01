Advertisement
Photo Galleries

Encinitas National Little League Home Run Derby

cm-enll042323-13.jpg
1/14
Friends and family with The Astros  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-enll042323-08.jpg
2/14
Coach Sierra Izzard and the Orioles  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-enll042323-06.jpg
3/14
Judy Collier, Luca and Brittany Nardio, Brian Norton, with Carson, LJ, Holden and Wallace  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-enll042323-10.jpg
4/14
Coaches Grant Vahalla, Daniel Vahalla, and Chad Loflen and the Royals  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-enll042323-01.jpg
5/14
Katie Skirvin, with Ben and Luke  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-enll042323-02.jpg
6/14
ENLL First Lady Courtney Jasper (far right) and friends  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-enll042323-03.jpg
7/14
Friends and family enjoying opening day  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-enll042323-05.jpg
8/14
Players ready to start the season  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-enll042323-07.jpg
9/14
Nicole and Alex Gunn, with Landon, Ben, and Matisse  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-enll042323-04.jpg
10/14
Janette and Santino Tropea, with Sofia and Luca  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-enll042323-11.jpg
11/14
Coach Greg Uruburu and the Red Sox  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-enll042323-12.jpg
12/14
Brooke and the Friar  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-enll042323-14.jpg
13/14
Kicking back with the Friar  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-enll042323-09.jpg
14/14
Coaches Red Griswold and Shawn Swanson and the Angels  (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas National Little League held its 4th annual Home Run Derby event April 23 at Park Dale Lane Elementary School.

The event included player recognition, speeches, team announcements and lots of homeruns from all ages 5-12, For more information visit: www.enll.org

Photos by Rob McKenzie

