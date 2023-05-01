Nick Oberholzer with Blake, Meaghann and Carlo Ibba with one of their rental cars www.MokeandSun.com (Robert_McKenzie)

The Taste of Leucadia food and beverage festival returned April 20. The annual event, presented by Leucadia 101 Main Street, featured tastes from over 20 local restaurants and Sip Stops inside Leucadia businesses with live music in multiple locations. All event proceeds benefit Leucadia 101 Mainstreet, which strives to provide fun, accessible, family-friendly events that celebrate the soul of the community.

Photos by Rob McKenzie