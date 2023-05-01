Advertisement
Friends enjoying the Taste of Leucadia  (Robert_McKenzie)
Taste of Leucadia is always well attended  (Robert_McKenzie)
One of the many unique stores in Leucadia  (Robert_McKenzie)
Leucadia 101 volunteers Joanie Corrales, Joyce Ward, Leila Madge, Executive Director Brittany Corrales Schmitt, Events Manager Whitney Johndro  (Robert_McKenzie)
Friends enjoying the Taste of Leucadia 2023  (Robert_McKenzie)
Hannah Engel, Daphne Norris, Lexi Striler, Jamie Jacob  (Robert_McKenzie)
Nick Oberholzer with Blake, Meaghann and Carlo Ibba with one of their rental cars www.MokeandSun.com  (Robert_McKenzie)
Adam and Lisa Molnar, Kelly and Joe Crotty  (Robert_McKenzie)
Allegra Heyligers, Rene Ugarte, Sarah Eaton, Heather Hemmer  (Robert_McKenzie)
Adrienne Nims (www.AdrienneNims.com) wowed the guests with her musical talent  (Robert_McKenzie)
Birthday girls celebrate with their friends  (Robert_McKenzie)
Standing: Julie Collins, Aaron Hebshi. Seated: Mayor Tony Kranz and Cynthia Kranz  (Robert_McKenzie)
Patrick and Kelsey Dale, Bill and Robyn Platt  (Robert_McKenzie)
The Taste of Leucadia food and beverage festival returned April 20. The annual event, presented by Leucadia 101 Main Street, featured tastes from over 20 local restaurants and Sip Stops inside Leucadia businesses with live music in multiple locations. All event proceeds benefit Leucadia 101 Mainstreet, which strives to provide fun, accessible, family-friendly events that celebrate the soul of the community.

Photos by Rob McKenzie

