12th Annual Taste of Cardiff

Susan Hays, Laura DiLuccia, Teresa Barth, Amalia DiLuccia at Trattoria Positano  (Robert_McKenzie)
Katrina and Ben Niesen with Sophia, Nick and Brittnee Chambers  (Robert_McKenzie)
Chef Dejo, George Banovic, Milos Skrbic and Andrew Snook of East Coast Pizza, tasters Bella Dennis and Tita Dennis  (Robert_McKenzie)
Eli Park, Misael Hernandez, Karina Rodriguez of Fish 101, Carly Donahue and Spencer Cloud  (Robert_McKenzie)
Duffy MacKay and Olga Sanchez de la Vega  (Robert_McKenzie)
Hannah Summerhill, Ginger En Mariz, Danielle Smith, Breanna Klebanoff, Madeline Henderson  (Robert_McKenzie)
Cardiff 101 volunteers  (Robert_McKenzie)
Chelsea Thornton, Monique Kaiser, Paul Thornton, Kelli Shull  (Robert_McKenzie)
Sonia Chavez, Tali Nay  (Robert_McKenzie)
Former Encinitas mayor Teresa Barth volunteering  (Robert_McKenzie)
Joe Romanosky, Shay Badiee, Avi Gilor, Liora Gilor  (Robert_McKenzie)
Tehila was one of many musicians entertaining in Cardiff  (Robert_McKenzie)
Cardiff 101 President Joy Sheppard, councilmember Joy Lyndes, Cliff and Karin Keller  (Robert_McKenzie)
Waverly Cardiff drew a crowd  (Robert_McKenzie)
Mike and Megan Ryan of VG Donuts, Cardiff 101 Executive Director Alison Wielechowski  (Robert_McKenzie)
Cardiff is a meeting place for friends  (Robert_McKenzie)
Cardiff 101 Main Street presented the 12th Annual Taste of Cardiff on May 5.
The event featured a variety of culinary flavors and locally-crafted libations, performing artists and more.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

