Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club holds 7th Annual Golf Ball Drop
1/19
The helicopter drops the balls (Robert_McKenzie)
2/19
The helicopter drops the balls (Robert_McKenzie)
3/19
cm-balldrop050623-16.jpg (Robert_McKenzie)
4/19
Anthony and McKenna Bouvier with Blayke, Dave and President Vembra Holnagel with Kamryn (Robert_McKenzie)
5/19
Roger Zacharias, Katherine Wichmann, Susan Minner, Erica and James Owens, President Vembra Holnagel (Robert_McKenzie)
6/19
Anne Owens-Stone, Warren Haviland, Katherine Wichmann, Karen Heffron, Roger Zacharias, Bob Blum (Robert_McKenzie)
7/19
Major sponsor Bob Plumb, fundraising chair/event coordinator Gretchen Mitchell, sponsorship chair Ralph Hirschmann (Robert_McKenzie)
8/19
$2000 grand prize winners Ralph and Cher Bettencourt (Robert_McKenzie)
9/19
Encinitas Coastal Rotarians Rob and Bobbi Coury, Emcee Larry Gonzales. Seated: Fundraising chair/event coordinator Gretchen Mitchell, Jan Dickieson, Linda Kitchens (Robert_McKenzie)
10/19
It was a close contest, with 5 balls landing in the hole! (Robert_McKenzie)
11/19
Rotary charity partner liaison Marla Elliott, Ally Hanlon and Chris Ann Rosillo of charity partner Boys & Girls Club of San Dieguito (www.BGCSanDieguito.org (Robert_McKenzie)
12/19
Chris Davis, Ralph Bettencourt (standing), Dave Holnagel, Andy Cesare (Robert_McKenzie)
13/19
Rancho Santa Fe Rotarian Paula Shaw, Assistant Governor Elect Area 4 Encinitas Rotarian Greg Day, District Governor Nominee Designate District 5340/, Assistant Governor Area 4 Luis Carranza (Robert_McKenzie)
14/19
Sandy Lehmkuhler, Pam Morris, and Cynthia Craig of charity partner Warrior Foundation Freedom Station (www.warriorfoundation.org) (Robert_McKenzie)
15/19
Dori Gilbert and Tanya Hackel of charity partner Lifeline Community Services (www.LifelineCS.org), Rotary charity partner liaison Marla Elliott (Robert_McKenzie)
16/19
Joe and Kristen Brandley, Brian and Michelle Laughter, Brett and Amy Nalder (Robert_McKenzie)
17/19
Encinitas Coastal Rotary President Vembra Holnagel and Dave Holnagel were the ball droppers (Robert_McKenzie)
18/19
Dave Holnagel and Encinitas Coastal Rotary President Vembra Holnagel (Robert_McKenzie)
19/19
Guests at the auction tables (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club held its 7th Annual Golf Ball Drop and silent auction May 6 at Encinitas Ranch Golf Course. Funds raised at the event will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito, Lifeline Community Services, and Warrior Foundation/ Freedom Station, each serving youth at risk in the community.
Visit www.encinitascoastalrotary.org.
