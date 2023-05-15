Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club holds 7th Annual Golf Ball Drop

It was a close contest, with 5 balls landing in the hole! (Robert_McKenzie)

Encinitas Coastal Rotary Club held its 7th Annual Golf Ball Drop and silent auction May 6 at Encinitas Ranch Golf Course. Funds raised at the event will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito, Lifeline Community Services, and Warrior Foundation/ Freedom Station, each serving youth at risk in the community.

Visit www.encinitascoastalrotary.org.

Photos by Robert McKenzie