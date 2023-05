American Legion Post 416 hosts Memorial Day Ceremony

Cher Bettencourt, sole surviving unit member of Korean Battle of Heartbreak Ridge Army Corporal Gorge Sousa who will soon travel to South Korea to be honored by the government, Ralph Bettencourt Navy (Ret) (Robert_McKenzie)

American Legion Post 416 honored veterans at its Memorial Day Ceremony in front of the American Legion May 29 in downtown Encinitas.

Community members joined the event to help the Legion unfurl its huge American flag and more.

Photos by Robert McKenzie