Encinitas Chamber of Commerce holds 26th Annual Salute to Education Awards

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce held its 26th Annual Salute to Education Awards on May 23 at Rancho Santa Fe Security Systems headquarters. The program highlights outstanding achievements in education by students and teachers in Encinitas. This year 20 students and 16 teachers were honored. Awards for the students and teachers were presented by Assemblywoman Tasha Boerner, who also presented the award to her daughter, Maya Boerner Horvath, who was one of the students honored.

Encinitas Chamber of Commerce CEO Sherry Yardley and Denise Mueller, Rancho Santa Fe Securities owner and founder of Salute to Education, hosted, and representatives of congressional, state, county and city leaders were in attendance including: Representing Congressman Mike Levin: Shannon Bradley; Representing Senator Catherine Blakespear: Francine Busby; Representing County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer: Cipriano Vargas; Representing the City of Encinitas: Mayor Tony Kranz; City of Encinitas Deputy Mayor, District #3: Joy Lyndes; Councilmember District #4: Bruce Ehlers and Councilmember District #1: Allison Blackwell.

This year, for the first time, 2023 Rising Star scholarships were awarded to Encinitas Rising Star students Shervin Goudarzi from Canyon Crest Academy; Katie Kelley from La Costa Canyon High School; Mace Viemeister from San Dieguito Academy; and Will Cohen from Torrey Pines. Each student and teacher received a gift bag of various gift cards.

Every year, this is a wonderful opportunity for businesses and members of the community to recognize these outstanding local students and contribute towards their future education.

The chamber thanks founding sponsor Rancho Santa Fe Security Systems and sponsors Piña Encinitas, MiraCosta College, Premier Martial Arts, Encinitas Rotary Club, The Cottage Encinitas, E3 Consulting and San Dieguito Interfaith Ministerial Association. The chamber also thanks its partners Minuteman Press Encinitas for helping to provide printing, Crack Shack for providing food, and Business Blossoms for providing carnations to all honorees.

For more information on the Salute to Education program or to make a donation toward these future inspiring community events, contact the Chamber office at (760) 753-6041 or email community@encinitaschamber.com.