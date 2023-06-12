Encinitas Rotary Wine & Food Festival
Chris Kane, Angela and Nelson Heintz, Tim McDonald (Robert_McKenzie)
Friends enjoying the Encinitas Rotary Wine & Food Festival (Robert_McKenzie)
Nancy and Brian Driscoll, Stephanie and Mike Conway (Robert_McKenzie)
Encinitas Rotarians (Robert_McKenzie)
Tracy Berger of sponsor Cellar Select, Jovette Estrellado, Steve and Rachel Bay (Robert_McKenzie)
Corrine and Brian Busta, Emily and Ricardo Figueiredo, Maureen and Skip Coomber (www.CoomberWines.com) (Robert_McKenzie)
Guests at the festival (Robert_McKenzie)
Greg Post and Brian Post, of charity recipient www.AmandaPostFoundation.com who have awarded over seventy scholarships to date (Robert_McKenzie)
Rotarian Ralph and Carol Stone, Tom and Debbie Loescher (Robert_McKenzie)
Hollie Chamberlin (www.CarlsbadCookieCompany.com) (Robert_McKenzie)
Marie Joye, Sean Mundy, Brenda Tautges, Vic Sbrega (Robert_McKenzie)
Friends and family (Robert_McKenzie)
Volunteers Kris Powell, Beth Bindert, Susan Hays (Robert_McKenzie)
Vocalist Celeste Barbier (www.CelesteBarbier.com) entertained (Robert_McKenzie)
Jacob and Mara Cutter, Susie and Chris Colton (Robert_McKenzie)
Adrienne Moreno, Vanessa Cobian (Robert_McKenzie)
Norma and Danny Salzhandler, Karen Koblentz (Robert_McKenzie)
Satchel (www.DuckFootBeer.com), Shaun and Samantha Markley (Robert_McKenzie)
Andy Mejia, Logan and Leticia Betz, James Mejia (Robert_McKenzie)
John and Nalani Webster, festival director/Rotarian/sponsor Sherry Yardley (Robert_McKenzie)
Friends and Family (Robert_McKenzie)
The 20th Annual Encinitas Rotary Wine & Food Festival took place June 3 at the Encinitas Ranch Golf Course. Presented by Encinitas Rotary and Ting Internet, the event featured fine wines and other beverages, and great food from local restaurants and caterers. The net proceeds will be divided between several 501(c)(3) charities. The beneficiaries fall into two categories: Children’s Charities and Community Charities.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
