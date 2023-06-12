Advertisement
Encinitas Rotary Wine & Food Festival

cm-rotary060323-23.jpg
1/21
Chris Kane, Angela and Nelson Heintz, Tim McDonald  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rotary060323-15.jpg
2/21
Friends enjoying the Encinitas Rotary Wine & Food Festival  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rotary060323-06.jpg
3/21
Nancy and Brian Driscoll, Stephanie and Mike Conway  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rotary060323-04.jpg
4/21
Encinitas Rotarians  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rotary060323-02.jpg
5/21
Tracy Berger of sponsor Cellar Select, Jovette Estrellado, Steve and Rachel Bay  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rotary060323-22.jpg
6/21
Corrine and Brian Busta, Emily and Ricardo Figueiredo, Maureen and Skip Coomber (www.CoomberWines.com)  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rotary060323-24.jpg
7/21
Guests at the festival  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rotary060323-08.jpg
8/21
Greg Post and Brian Post, of charity recipient www.AmandaPostFoundation.com who have awarded over seventy scholarships to date  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rotary060323-21.jpg
9/21
Rotarian Ralph and Carol Stone, Tom and Debbie Loescher  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rotary060323-25.jpg
10/21
Hollie Chamberlin (www.CarlsbadCookieCompany.com)  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rotary060323-13.jpg
11/21
Marie Joye, Sean Mundy, Brenda Tautges, Vic Sbrega  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rotary060323-11.jpg
12/21
Friends and family  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rotary060323-01.jpg
13/21
Volunteers Kris Powell, Beth Bindert, Susan Hays  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rotary060323-20.jpg
14/21
Vocalist Celeste Barbier (www.CelesteBarbier.com) entertained  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rotary060323-10.jpg
15/21
Jacob and Mara Cutter, Susie and Chris Colton  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rotary060323-03.jpg
16/21
Adrienne Moreno, Vanessa Cobian  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rotary060323-05.jpg
17/21
Norma and Danny Salzhandler, Karen Koblentz  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rotary060323-16.jpg
18/21
Satchel (www.DuckFootBeer.com), Shaun and Samantha Markley  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rotary060323-12.jpg
19/21
Andy Mejia, Logan and Leticia Betz, James Mejia  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rotary060323-17.jpg
20/21
John and Nalani Webster, festival director/Rotarian/sponsor Sherry Yardley  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-rotary060323-19.jpg
21/21
Friends and Family  (Robert_McKenzie)
The 20th Annual Encinitas Rotary Wine & Food Festival took place June 3 at the Encinitas Ranch Golf Course. Presented by Encinitas Rotary and Ting Internet, the event featured fine wines and other beverages, and great food from local restaurants and caterers. The net proceeds will be divided between several 501(c)(3) charities. The beneficiaries fall into two categories: Children’s Charities and Community Charities.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

