2023 Switchfoot Bro-Am Beach Fest

The popular Switchfoot Bro-Am Beach Fest took place on June 17 at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas (photos from the event on this page).The Benefit Party was held on June 15.

The event featured surf contests, live concerts on the beach with Grammy award-winning rock band Switchfoot, special guests, brand activations, vendor booths, and more.

Since 2005, the Bro-Am Beach Fest and Benefit Party have raised over $2.5 million for nonprofit organizations that provide services to disadvantaged youth, with a special focus on programs related to music, art, and surfing. This year’s proceeds will support the following beneficiaries: A Step Beyond, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Feeding San Diego, Monarch School, and Save The Music Foundation.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

