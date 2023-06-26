Advertisement
Photo Galleries

2023 Switchfoot Bro-Am Beach Fest

cm-switch061723-07.jpg
1/15
Reef, Shane, Harlan, Henry  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-switch061723-02.jpg
2/15
Mike Houlihan, Tyler, Noah Sherman, Shea, Vincent Duprat, Victoria  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-switch061723-13.jpg
3/15
Lindsay Brown and Nellie Hedegard, with Lili, Case, Eliza, Rose  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-switch061723-04.jpg
4/15
Dani Prefontaine, Dale Birch, Alise and Wes Collins  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-switch061723-05.jpg
5/15
Surf competitor  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-switch061723-09.jpg
6/15
Victoria in her heat  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-switch061723-10.jpg
7/15
Greyson, Walker, Hudson, Conrad  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-switch061723-12.jpg
8/15
CAF athletes and friends  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-switch061723-14.jpg
9/15
Amie Blore, with Jonathan, Breanne, Annabelle  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-switch061723-03.jpg
10/15
Spectators at the surf contest  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-switch061723-01.jpg
11/15
Cindy Sample, Gus, Jack, Wendy Houlihan  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-switch061723-15.jpg
12/15
Anthony and Deputy Chris Kombo  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-switch061723-11.jpg
13/15
Nolan Spicker, Tim Fandey, Zachary Bower  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-switch061723-06.jpg
14/15
Kian, Julian, Henry  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-switch061723-08.jpg
15/15
Evan, Garrett Tallman  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

The popular Switchfoot Bro-Am Beach Fest took place on June 17 at Moonlight Beach in Encinitas (photos from the event on this page).The Benefit Party was held on June 15.

The event featured surf contests, live concerts on the beach with Grammy award-winning rock band Switchfoot, special guests, brand activations, vendor booths, and more.
Since 2005, the Bro-Am Beach Fest and Benefit Party have raised over $2.5 million for nonprofit organizations that provide services to disadvantaged youth, with a special focus on programs related to music, art, and surfing. This year’s proceeds will support the following beneficiaries: A Step Beyond, Challenged Athletes Foundation, Feeding San Diego, Monarch School, and Save The Music Foundation.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement