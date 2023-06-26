The Red Fox Tails, with Troy Jennings on sax, were one of the musical acts entertaining (Robert_McKenzie)

Brina and Gus Bujkovsky having summer fun riding their bikes on the 101 (Robert_McKenzie)

Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association held its annual Summer Fun on the 101 music festival June 24 at the Leucadia Roadside Park. In addition to great music, the event featured a Craft Beer Garden. The winning youth band from the Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Battle of the Bands was among the performers.

The money raised by the event will fund college scholarships for two local San Dieguito Academy graduating seniors pursuing musical studies.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

