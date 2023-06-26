Summer Fun on the 101 music festival
1/14
Leucadia 101- Jordan Doll, Events Manager Whitney Johndredy, volunteer Hanna Callies, Executive Director Brittany Corrales-Schmitt, Promotion Committee Chair Michael Schmitt. (Robert_McKenzie)
2/14
The CoCo Cruiser with Saad Rasouli, Ian Leon, Sean Donald, customer Judi Finkbiner (Robert_McKenzie)
3/14
Guests enjoying a sunny day in Leucadia (Robert_McKenzie)
4/14
Anthony Webster, with Grace and Magnus (Robert_McKenzie)
5/14
Brina and Gus Bujkovsky having summer fun riding their bikes on the 101 (Robert_McKenzie)
6/14
Hillary Owens and Robby Smith (Robert_McKenzie)
7/14
Alex Dunks and Mariza Snyder, with Kingston (Robert_McKenzie)
8/14
Erin and Steve Delacruz, with Katalea (Robert_McKenzie)
9/14
‘Reckless’ band member Jackson Fischer (Leucadia 101 Battle of the Bands 2023 winner), Morgan Fischer, Mike and Kate Fischer (Robert_McKenzie)
10/14
Meghan Mager with Lydon (Robert_McKenzie)
11/14
Chris Cody, Joanie Morgan (Robert_McKenzie)
12/14
The Red Fox Tails, with Troy Jennings on sax, were one of the musical acts entertaining (Robert_McKenzie)
13/14
Karolina and Sander Harth, with Kaia and Sienna (Robert_McKenzie)
14/14
Claire Williams, Blaise Baker, Nancy and Curt Moothart (Robert_McKenzie)
Share
Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Association held its annual Summer Fun on the 101 music festival June 24 at the Leucadia Roadside Park. In addition to great music, the event featured a Craft Beer Garden. The winning youth band from the Leucadia 101 Mainstreet Battle of the Bands was among the performers.
The money raised by the event will fund college scholarships for two local San Dieguito Academy graduating seniors pursuing musical studies.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.