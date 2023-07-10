Advertisement
Photo Galleries

2023 4th of July Scott Valley Annual Block Party

cm-willow070423-02.jpg
1/19
The Liebman and Morris families  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-willow070423-11.jpg
2/19
Parade participants  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-willow070423-12.jpg
3/19
Water balloon fighters  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-willow070423-09.jpg
4/19
Danielle Spencer, Harrison Casebeer, Emily Mondragon, Matthew Angel, Maya Angel  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-willow070423-05.jpg
5/19
Neighborhood families and friends  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-willow070423-01.jpg
6/19
Peter Campbell with Hanna, Dottie Campbell, Wendy Cronje with Cora, Dana Campbell  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-willow070423-16.jpg
7/19
Kids love the Encinitas Fire Department  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-willow070423-13.jpg
8/19
Water balloon fighters  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-willow070423-14.jpg
9/19
Water balloon fighters  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-willow070423-03.jpg
10/19
The Levy, La Clair, and Mosteller families  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-willow070423-06.jpg
11/19
Tim and Heather Diamond with Jordan and Elle, Natalie and Kirk Reis with Kettner  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-willow070423-17.jpg
12/19
Water balloon fighters  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-willow070423-08.jpg
13/19
Parade participants  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-willow070423-04.jpg
14/19
Kristen and Charles Threatt, with Tatum  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-willow070423-07.jpg
15/19
The Tamil and Stortvedt families  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-willow070423-15.jpg
16/19
Kids love the Encinitas Fire Department  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-willow070423-18.jpg
17/19
The Shafiee family  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-willow070423-19.jpg
18/19
Cheering the fire truck  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-willow070423-10.jpg
19/19
Parade participants  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

Local residents celebrated Independence Day at the 4th of July Scott Valley Annual Block Party. The event included a firetruck parade, which also featured bikes and scooters, a potluck brunch, water balloon competition, and more. Parade participants met at Willowhaven Rd./Wildmeadow Pl. to start the parade.

Photo by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement