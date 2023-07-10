2023 4th of July Scott Valley Annual Block Party
The Liebman and Morris families (Robert_McKenzie)
Parade participants (Robert_McKenzie)
Water balloon fighters (Robert_McKenzie)
Danielle Spencer, Harrison Casebeer, Emily Mondragon, Matthew Angel, Maya Angel (Robert_McKenzie)
Neighborhood families and friends (Robert_McKenzie)
Peter Campbell with Hanna, Dottie Campbell, Wendy Cronje with Cora, Dana Campbell (Robert_McKenzie)
Kids love the Encinitas Fire Department (Robert_McKenzie)
Water balloon fighters (Robert_McKenzie)
Water balloon fighters (Robert_McKenzie)
The Levy, La Clair, and Mosteller families (Robert_McKenzie)
Tim and Heather Diamond with Jordan and Elle, Natalie and Kirk Reis with Kettner (Robert_McKenzie)
Water balloon fighters (Robert_McKenzie)
Parade participants (Robert_McKenzie)
Kristen and Charles Threatt, with Tatum (Robert_McKenzie)
The Tamil and Stortvedt families (Robert_McKenzie)
Kids love the Encinitas Fire Department (Robert_McKenzie)
The Shafiee family (Robert_McKenzie)
Cheering the fire truck (Robert_McKenzie)
Parade participants (Robert_McKenzie)
Local residents celebrated Independence Day at the 4th of July Scott Valley Annual Block Party. The event included a firetruck parade, which also featured bikes and scooters, a potluck brunch, water balloon competition, and more. Parade participants met at Willowhaven Rd./Wildmeadow Pl. to start the parade.
Photo by Robert McKenzie
