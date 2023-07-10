2023 4th of July Scott Valley Annual Block Party

Tim and Heather Diamond with Jordan and Elle, Natalie and Kirk Reis with Kettner (Robert_McKenzie)

Local residents celebrated Independence Day at the 4th of July Scott Valley Annual Block Party. The event included a firetruck parade, which also featured bikes and scooters, a potluck brunch, water balloon competition, and more. Parade participants met at Willowhaven Rd./Wildmeadow Pl. to start the parade.

Photo by Robert McKenzie

