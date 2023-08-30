North Coast Rep event celebrates Artistic Director David Ellenstein’s 20th anniversary

North Coast Repertory Theatre held an event Aug. 27 honoring David Ellenstein’s remarkable 20-year journey as its artistic director. The celebration featured host Mark Christopher Lawrence, accompanist David McBean, and special musical performances by some of North Coast Rep’s favorite performers chronicling Ellenstein’s time at North Coast Rep, as well as “heartfelt speeches and touching videos intertwined with the entertainment, providing an intimate glimpse into the incredible journey that has led to this momentous milestone,” according to a news release. Visit northcoastrep.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

