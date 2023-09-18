Cardiff Greek Festival 2023

Encinitas Mayor Tony Kranz cuts the ribbon to open the 2023 Greek Festival, assisted by Assemblywoman Tasha Boerner and Senator Catherine Blakespear and church members (Robert_McKenzie)

The annual Cardiff Greek Festival, held by Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, returned Sept. 9-10. The church’s campus was transformed into a Greek island village for the two-day event.

The festival, which has been drawing crowds for more than four decades, featured Greek cuisine, music, folk dancing and entertainment.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

