Cardiff Greek Festival 2023
1/13
Encinitas Mayor Tony Kranz cuts the ribbon to open the 2023 Greek Festival, assisted by Assemblywoman Tasha Boerner and Senator Catherine Blakespear and church members (Robert_McKenzie)
2/13
Cathy Kennerson buys Greek groceries from Connie Fellios (Robert_McKenzie)
3/13
Festival committee member Jeannie Ranglas, Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church Reverend Father Angelo Maginas, Pam Williams (Robert_McKenzie)
4/13
Souvlakia grill masters (Robert_McKenzie)
5/13
The Delagrammaticas family (Robert_McKenzie)
6/13
Wendy and Tommy Hadjis with Blake, Morgan and Alexandra (Robert_McKenzie)
7/13
Laura and Luke Georgalas (Robert_McKenzie)
8/13
Dorsey and Jenny Dick, with Sophie and Julian (Robert_McKenzie)
9/13
Patrice Escalle, Kevin Crotty (Robert_McKenzie)
10/13
Ben and Elizabeth Weinrib, with Harrison, Jack and Leo (Robert_McKenzie)
11/13
Matina Dale and her talented pastry team (Robert_McKenzie)
12/13
Tom and Christine Young with Calvin, Alisha and Greg Thanos with Jordan and Harrison (Robert_McKenzie)
13/13
Sandy Young, Nancy Uffelman, Karin Mordt, Elaine Johnson (Robert_McKenzie)
Share
The annual Cardiff Greek Festival, held by Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, returned Sept. 9-10. The church’s campus was transformed into a Greek island village for the two-day event.
The festival, which has been drawing crowds for more than four decades, featured Greek cuisine, music, folk dancing and entertainment.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
Sign up for the Encinitas Advocate newsletter
Top stories from Encinitas every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Encinitas Advocate.