Encinitas.svg
Advertisement
Photo Galleries

Cardiff Greek Festival 2023

cm-greek091023-01.jpg
1/13
Encinitas Mayor Tony Kranz cuts the ribbon to open the 2023 Greek Festival, assisted by Assemblywoman Tasha Boerner and Senator Catherine Blakespear and church members  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-greek091023-04.jpg
2/13
Cathy Kennerson buys Greek groceries from Connie Fellios  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-greek091023-09.jpg
3/13
Festival committee member Jeannie Ranglas, Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church Reverend Father Angelo Maginas, Pam Williams  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-greek091023-06.jpg
4/13
Souvlakia grill masters  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-greek091023-10.jpg
5/13
The Delagrammaticas family  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-greek091023-07.jpg
6/13
Wendy and Tommy Hadjis with Blake, Morgan and Alexandra  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-greek091023-13.jpg
7/13
Laura and Luke Georgalas  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-greek091023-11.jpg
8/13
Dorsey and Jenny Dick, with Sophie and Julian  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-greek091023-12.jpg
9/13
Patrice Escalle, Kevin Crotty  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-greek091023-02.jpg
10/13
Ben and Elizabeth Weinrib, with Harrison, Jack and Leo  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-greek091023-08.jpg
11/13
Matina Dale and her talented pastry team  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-greek091023-03.jpg
12/13
Tom and Christine Young with Calvin, Alisha and Greg Thanos with Jordan and Harrison  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-greek091023-05.jpg
13/13
Sandy Young, Nancy Uffelman, Karin Mordt, Elaine Johnson  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

The annual Cardiff Greek Festival, held by Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, returned Sept. 9-10. The church’s campus was transformed into a Greek island village for the two-day event.
The festival, which has been drawing crowds for more than four decades, featured Greek cuisine, music, folk dancing and entertainment.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support the Encinitas Advocate today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement