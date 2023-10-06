Encinitas.svg
Whispering Angel Celebrity Pickleball Tournament helps raise funds for Feeding San Diego

Event host Drew Brees playing in his match
  (Tom Catlin)
Nikki Miller (left) with Fox 5 reporter Heather Lake
  (Tom Catlin)
Steve and Jennifer Dawson, owners of the Bobby Riggs Racket and Paddle Club, where the event was held.
  (Tom Catlin)
Sue Cutri and Nancy Frazier, picklers from Cardiff
  (Tom Catlin)
Feeding San Diego’s Chief Operating Officer (left) poses with Feeding San Diego’s Director of Marketing and Communications Dana Williams
  (Tom Catlin)
Surfer Rob Machado trades the beach for the pickleball court
  (Tom Catlin)
Legendary pro surfer Rob Machado takes to the pickleball court
  (Tom Catlin)
(L-R) Jessica Rosenblum, Jasmine Sekhon, Chelsy Clark, and Andrea Matuswicz
  (Tom Catlin)
Julia de Grelle, brand manager for The Whispering Angel, serving the brand’s rosé to attendees.
  (Tom Catlin)
Rob Machado and former Padre Mark Loretta, a Feeding San Diego board member
  (Tom Catlin)
Players included pickleball pros, celebrities, and amateurs
  (Tom Catlin)
Former NFL player Golden Tate hangs with event host Drew Brees
  (Tom Catlin)
(L-R) Chris Finn, Allison Glader, Claire Johnson, Gwendolyn Sontheim, Troy Johnson, and Ernie Hahn
  (Tom Catlin)
Picklers united for a cause at the first annual Whispering Angel Celebrity Pickleball Tournament hosted by Drew Brees Sept. 8 to benefit Feeding San Diego. The event was held at Bobby Riggs Racket & Paddle Club in Encinitas.

Local celebrities, including Brees, took to the courts to raise money for the county’s leading hunger-relief organization as part of the inaugural Del Mar Wine + Food Festival. Joining Brees was pro surfer Rob Machado and former NFL player Golden Tate, plus local news personalities Heather Lake and Kacey McKinnon. Guests sipped rose all day thanks to sponsor Whispering Angel, and snacked on bites from Dang Brother Pizza, Temaki Bar, and Sweetgreen.

The event culminated with a performance from Pillbox Patti on the Wonderbus, a double decker bus that serves as a stage. All in, $25,000 was raised for Feeding San Diego, the charity partner of the Del Mar Wine + Food Festival.

