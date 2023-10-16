Thousands celebrate at Encinitas Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center’s 27th Annual Oktoberfest

Thousands celebrated German culture at the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center’s 27th annual Oktoberfest on Sept. 24. This free family-oriented and pet-friendly regional festival and artisan faire was open to the public.

As lively oompah music played in the background, festival goers were transported to Munich as steins of golden frothy beers flowed freely and the aroma of sizzling sausages, crispy schnitzel and warm pretzels wafted through the air. Highlights included a family fun zone, games, prizes and an artisan craft fair featuring more than 150 local vendors and Encinitas businesses. Live entertainment included Bavarian music from the Bavarian Beer Garden Band, and dance troupes from The Gemütlichkeit Alpine Dancers and the Encinitas Ballet performed. Bach to Rock Encinitas DJ’d the music at the Craft Beer Tent. New this year: buskers (local street musicians) performed live throughout the festival, showcasing their talent, and San Diego’s unique photo booth experience Van & Gram was on hand with their 1980 VW Vanagon “Penelope Cruise.”

The food and refreshment tents served authentic German beer and food from Tarantino’s Gourmet Sausage and Taste of Poland. The Local Craft Beer Garden featured local breweries AleSmith Brewing Company, Duck Foot Brewing, Burgeon Beer Company, G’s Hard Ginger Beer, hard cider from Bivouac Ciderworks, Heritage Beer Co. and Eppig Brewing, who was also the beer stein sponsor. The Family Tent exclusively served beer from sponsor Modern Times Beer + Coffee.

The Chamber is committed to reducing its environmental impact and partnered with the Rob Machado Foundation to provide water refill stations at this year’s Oktoberfest. Magnum Electric Bikes hosted a “bike valet” to promote cycling over driving.

The German roots of Encinitas go back to the northeastern colony of Olivenhain, which was founded by German farmers in 1884. The Encinitas Oktoberfest coincides with Germany’s start of Oktoberfest in mid-September. Visit encinitasoktoberfest.com/ for information.

— News release

