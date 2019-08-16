Carmel Valley resident Sam Attisha honored for leadership

Sam Attisha, senior vice president and region manager for Cox Communications, and the highest ranking Cox executive in California, was named “CEO of the Year” in the Privately Held Company – Large category at a recent awards reception hosted by the San Diego Business Journal. The annual event recognizes local industry leaders for their achievements within their companies and in the community. Attisha was among 40 finalists in this category. He oversees Cox’s operations in California, including San Diego, Orange County, Palos Verdes and Santa Barbara. Attisha, a Carmel Valley resident, is based in San Diego, and reports directly to senior leadership at the company headquarters in Atlanta, Ga.

Attisha was recognized for his leadership in fostering technology innovation such as bringing a Cox network upgrade to San Diego to deploy next-generation gigabit internet speeds to 100% of homes in Cox’s service area. This gigabit internet deployment will power smart homes and smart communities, and helps make the county a “tech-forward” region.

Attisha, who immigrated from Iraq with his family when he was a child and grew up in El Cajon, was also honored for his advocacy of workplace diversity and inclusion. He serves as a sponsor of Cox’s national Diversity Council, and has provided leadership in the company’s launch of Employee Resoure Groups that focus on women, veterans, LGBTQ, Latinos, African-Americans and young professionals.

Community giving is another area where Attisha’s leadership was recognized. Not only does Attisha personally give back to the community, but he also supports employees’ efforts to give back through Cox Charities, which is funded by employee donations that are matched by the company. An employee advisory board oversees Cox Charities, reviews scholarship and grant applications and selects recipients.

Attisha currently serves on the board of directors for the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, where he was the immediate past chairman and is currently part of the management council. He is also on the board of directors and executive committee for the California Cable & Telecommunications Association. In addition, Attisha is a board member of the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation and serves on the Corporate Council for Make-A-Wish San Diego. Attisha also served on the USS Midway Museum Board and Executive Committee, finishing his term in December 2018.

